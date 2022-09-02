Colorado’s Secret Zombie Tunnel will Make your Skin Crawl

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Once a place is abandoned, or a place just isn't meant for people to hang around, it seems like it's inevitable that somebody will come and spray graffiti all over it. Typically, we see the type of graffiti that is gang-related but every once in a while, some of it is pretty cool looking, despite being illegal.

A case of graffiti being, really, a work of art in its own way exists in Colorado with what is known as The Zombie Tunnel.

What is Colorado's Zombie Tunnel?

The Zombie Tunnel is just that, a tunnel, not designed or meant for the public to go into but upon first glance of the photos below, it will be made obvious that many people didn't follow those rules.

The Zombie Tunnel is located in Colorado Springs, just a stone's throw from the city's northside Costco store. Again, it must be stressed that although some of the art inside the Zombie Tunnel is pretty awesome looking, you should not go inside.

What's in Colorado's Zombie Tunnel?

At the beginning, the Zombie Tunnel looks just like any other concrete tunnel filled with graffiti. However, the further you go in, the cooler the graffiti art gets.

One of the first impressive graffiti art pieces in the tunnel is a representation of The Beatles' Yellow Submarine, complete with marine life and even a Beatle; a cartoon version of Paul McCartney.

However, almost immediately after the Yellow Submarine, you are bombarded with zombies. Some say that there are over 70 zombies painted on the walls of the tunnels and while an exact count isn't confirmed, there are certainly a lot.

Take a virtual tour of Colorado's secret Zombie Tunnel:

