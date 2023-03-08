Colorado’s 10 Most Unusual Towns You Need To Visit Right Now

Colorado has some very unusual towns, and you may be wondering what makes a town unusual.

What Does Unusual Really Mean?

When you think of something unusual you might think of words like strange, odd, bizarre, and peculiar. But, dictionary.com defines unusual as "not usual, common, or ordinary; uncommon in amount or degree; exceptional." Based on that definition, saying that something - or someone for that matter- is unusual should not be taken in a negative way at all.

What Makes A Town Unusual?

The folks at Money Inc. put together a list of the 10 most unusual towns in Colorado and after taking a closer look at these towns, we find there are a variety of factors that make these towns "unusual." These are the very things that make us want to climb into the car and visit these towns as soon as possible. The unusual attraction could be anything from history and ghost sightings to notable attractions, or even a town's festivals and celebrations.

Crestone Is #1, What Other Towns Are On the Unusual List?

Recently, we learned that Crestone has the distinction of being the most unusual town in Colorado. It's unusual because of the large number of spiritual centers you find there. Not surprising is the fact that it comes in at #1 on Money Inc's list of most unusual towns in Colorado.

After learning so much about Crestone, I began to wonder about what other towns might be on the list of unusual places in Colorado. If you're like me, you're always interested in stuff that is not so ordinary - things that make you go "hmmmm....."

Colorado's 10 Most Unusual Towns You Need To Visit Based on a list from Money Inc ., here's a closer look at the 10 most unusual towns in Colorado - and what it is about each of them that makes them so unique.