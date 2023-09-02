Hungry for Romance? Check Out Colorado’s Most Romantic Date Night Spot

When you're looking for a special night out, someplace soft and romantic, there is one place in Colorado that's been noted as being the "go-to" for food and love.

Wines, pastas, delicious pork, halibut, more wines. This restaurant in the heart of Downtown Denver will put you in the mood to look into one another's eyes and let the emotions flow, while you dine like you're in another country.

Romantic-Dinner-Colorado Canva.com loading...

The staff at LoveFood.com, which focuses on recipes, chefs, and other things regarding your enjoyment of dining, recently put together a list of "The Best Date Night Restaurant in Every State," and Colorado's brings you to the Mediterranean and southern Spain.

Whether it's a place to "pop the question" or to just have a nice "Date Night" with the one you love, it's good to have a place in mind that's recommended highly; it will help you focus on enjoying the company you share, while you share a great meal.

WHAT IS COLORADO'S MOST ROMANTIC DINNER SPOT?

Romantic-Dinner-Colorado Facebook/Rioja Denver loading...

Do you ever go with your partner to a restaurant, say an Italian restaurant, and pretend that you're in Italy as a tourist? You can have that kind of romantic fun when you dine at Rioja in Downtown Denver.

WHAT MAKES RIOJA DENVER LOVEFOOD'S CHOICE AS 'COLORADO'S MOST ROMATIC?'

Romantic Ambience.

Delicious Pasta Dishes.

Perfectly-Paired Wines.

Romantic-Dinner-Colorado Canva.com loading...

Rioja Denver is also a winner of the coveted James Beard Award, so the quality of every dish is going to be right on the money.

WHAT DOES 'RIOJA' TRANSLATE TO IN ENGLISH?

Table Wine.

Take a look inside Rioja Denver:

Rioja Denver really does give you the feeling of escaping to southern Spain or the Mediterranean, with no passport needed.

Romantic-Dinner-Colorado Saad Chaudhry on Unsplash loading...

WHAT KIND OF REVIEWS DOES RIOJA IN COLORADO GET?

Lovely cozy & intimate place. The staff is really friendly and take time to explain the menu and what are popular and what to expect. The food itself is so good. The flavors are very unique. I tried their goat cheese tart, artichoke tortellini and hazelnut fudge. They also have a bread guy who gives 4 types of bread as options to try on the table. They included lavender sourdough, rosemary cheddar biscuit, parmesan focaccia and olive bread. I tried them all and loved it . The lavender sourdough was my favorite. The restaurant also offered us complimentary sparkling wine for our anniversary celebration. And a shot of espresso after the meal. It was perfect meal. I cannot wait to go there again. -- I highly recommend this restaurant to anyone looking for a top-notch dining experience in Denver. The burrata was a standout dish, with its creamy texture and rich flavor perfectly complemented by the fresh asparagus and pea shoots. The ricotta cavatelli was also a highlight, with its tender pasta and spring garlic-buttermilk pistou. The Baja striped bass was cooked to perfection, with a crispy skin and tender, flaky flesh that melted in my mouth. The menu at Rioja is truly impressive, with a wide range of dishes that showcase the chef's creativity and skill. The restaurant itself is also beautifully designed, with a posh and sophisticated vibe that makes for a memorable dining experience. Service: Seated quickly and waiter was quick to come take my order. Food: Everything was fresh and spot on. The pork belly is a signature dish, perfectly seared on the outside and super tender on the inside. Fat was rendered fully. The octopus was grilled just right and sauce was tasty. The dessert was refreshing. Loved it and will be back.

WHERE IS COLORADO'S MOST ROMANTIC DATE NIGHT SPOT LOCATED?

Rioja is on Larimer in the LoDo area of Downtown Denver, between 14th Street and 15th Street.

Romantic-Dinner-Colorado Google Maps loading...

