One of the most popular movie characters, Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski, is a man that many admire. In Colorado, a couple that loves Jeff and the movie so much, that they've created a bar based on the fans of White Russians.

Are you ready for a couple of beers, perhaps a White Russian, before or after a couple of games of bowling? Maybe you just want to sit at the bar at wait for The Stranger to sit next to you, with some sage advice.

Big-Lebowski-Bar-Colorado Facebook/Lebowski's Taproom loading...

There aren't many "themed" bars in Colorado, maybe this will begin a trend for them, in the state. What a way to start--a bar based on "The Big Lebowski," a movie that millions of people love, if only for its "offbeat" sense of humor and visuals.

I, as a fan of "The Big Lebowski," am super excited about getting to Colorado Springs to pay a visit to Lebowski's Taproom. I see myself (maybe others do as well) bowling a few games at the nearby AMF Bowling Center, then stopping in with my crew at Lebowski's.

WHERE IS THIS 'BIG LEBOWSKI' BAR IN COLORADO?

The exact location is 3240 Centennial Boulevard; just west of I-25 off of Fillmore. It's 130 miles (2 hours) from Fort Collins; I think it sounds like a great road trip.

Big-Lebowski-Bar-Colorado Google Maps loading...

DOES LEBOWSKI'S TAPROOM IN COLORADO SERVE WHITE RUSSIANS?

Shut up, Donny; of course, they do. They have a lot of tasty-sounding drinks and a great menu, including brunch on the weekend.

WHAT'S THE DEAL WITH THE CHAIR AT LEBOWSKI'S TAPROOM IN COLORADO?

They have a chair set aside for if/when Jeff Bridges stops in to visit. How cool would that be? I would definitely freak out.

Big-Lebowski-Bar-Colorado Facebook/Lebowski's Taproom loading...

