There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’

It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?

These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.

Johnny-Good-Burger Facebook/Johnny Good Burger loading...

If you haven't heard of Johnny Good Burger, don't be surprised. These guys are new to the scene, but bring a lot of culinary experience to the table. You're going to want to get in the car to get to their only Colorado location, with Colorado being their home state.

Johnny-Good-Burger Facebook/Johnny Good Burger loading...

In Arvada, just about an hour away from Fort Collins, you'll find a new "food hall," Freedom Street Social. They opened in the summer of 2022, so not many really know of it yet, or the restaurants inside. Plan on going, grabbing your burger at Johnny's and then a craft beer that you'll find in the food hall, and grab a seat at one of the community table. These spots are fun; when you add in a Colorado-based burger joint (based in Arvada) it's an added win.

Johnny-Good-Burger Facebook/Johnny Good Burger loading...

The man behind the food is a James Beard Award winning chef, who you may have seen win on Bravo's 'Top Chef.' his name is Paul Qui. Qui has opened up more than a few restaurants over the last few years, including this new burger joint. Qui's partner is an investor named Johnny Hoang.



There is also a Johnny Good Burger in a food hall in Houston; with luck, we'll have one in the Fort Collins area. I think we'll have to get a food hall, first.

