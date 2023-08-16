Colorado’s Hudson Gardens is Must-Visit No Matter the Season

If you're looking for a beautiful place to explore nature no matter what season it is, Colorado's Hudson Gardens is a must-see destination.

Hudson Gardens is a nonprofit organization encompassing 30 acres of garden exhibits, trails, open spaces, and event venues.

In the spring and summer, guests can walk the gorgeous grounds, plan a picnic, or sit and reflect on one of the benches by a pond. Visitors can also get some garden inspiration by viewing the flowers and vegetables maintained in partnership with the CSU Extension-Arapahoe County Colorado Master Gardener Volunteer Program.

Visiting Hudson Gardens during the fall is a given, due to the wide range of trees planted here.

During the holiday season, the property transforms into a winter wonderland complete with sparkling lights, giant snowmen, and glowing reindeer.

Nixon's Coffee Shop can be found in the middle of the gardens, which adds an extra perk to the park. A welcome center and gift shop are also worth stopping into.

Explore Colorado's Hudson Gardens See some of what Hudson Gardens has to offer.

The stunning grounds are free and open to the public from sunrise to sunset every day of the week. Visit Hudson Gardens at 6115 South Santa Fe Drive in Littleton.