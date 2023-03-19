Colorado’s Beau Jo’s is Celebrating 50 Years With Free Pizza for a Year

Movies like "The Sting," "The Exorcist," and "Serpico" were making a killing at the box office while Beau Jo's was just getting of the ground. 1973 was a good year for movies and for the beginning of a Colorado legacy.

Mountain Pies, honey for the crust, good times with good friends. That's what most people think about when they think of Colorado's own Beau Jo's. 50 years since starting out, in the mountains of the Centennial State, they've grown and adapted, and are ready to celebrate the big "5-0."

Beau-Jo's-Colorado

Think about how many pounds of those Mountain Pies that Beau Jo's is famous for have been produce in 50 years. Think about how many young people have worked there in 50 years. Think about the amount of honey that has been used over those 50 years. Think about how Richard Nixon was President when this little pizza place in Idaho Springs began taking the state by storm.

It's Colorado-style pizza that they craft every day, created many, years ago by Pete ZaPigh (Za-pie.) Legend has it, after Pete had passed, his recipe was being carried around by a box turtle, named Beau Jo, waiting to be found. Once found, Beau Jo's Colorado-style Mountain Pies and Pizza began. How much of that legend you choose to believe is up to you; it doesn't mean that you can't still enjoy the pies.

They now have six locations across Colorado: Idaho Springs, Arvada, Evergreen, Steamboat Springs, Lone Tree and Fort Collins. Their Lone Tree location is unique, as it's a very small place that focuses more on take out and delivery: Beau Jo's 2Go. Their Fort Collins location uses Nosh Delivery as their sole food delivery partner.

WHAT ABOUT THIS 'FREE PIZZA FOR A YEAR?'

On April 1, 2023, to celebrate being in business for 50 years, Beau Jo's (at five of their six locations) will be giving the first 50 customers a swag back that will have the shot at winning Free Pizza for a Year.

Beau-Jo's-Colorado

