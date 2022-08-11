Would You Dare To Climb Colorado’s Harrowing 14er Wilson Peak?

For some outdoor enthusiasts, climbing one of Colorado's 14ers is a dream. For others, just the thought of tackling a remote Colorado peak is more like a nightmare.

Reaching the Summit of Wilson Peak Isn't For Everyone

Wilson Peak would be one of those peaks that would thrill the more experienced and daring hikers, but would likely scare the living daylights out of the rest of us. If you don't believe me, just take a look at the photos in the gallery that illustrate the final 100 feet to the summit of Wilson Peak. What you will notice is there are no wires or nets to catch you if you fall - and no soft landings.

Get Ready For Some Extreme Exposure

As is the case with many of Colorado's high mountain peaks, there is more than one way to get to the top of Wilson Peak. But, regardless of which way you go, when you near the summit you going to face dangerously extreme exposure. One false move and this could be the final clip on the highlight reel of your life.

Huge Risk Equals Great Reward

But, the views. Oh, my word. at the top of Wilson Peak are some absolutely breathtaking views that not many people will ever experience first-hand. It's one thing to see the Rocky Mountains from a distance, but, viewing them up close and high up gives you a whole new appreciation for the beauty of our great state.

Views From the Top of Colorado's Wilson Peak Scroll through the gallery below to see exactly what the final 100 feet of the Mt. Wilson climb looks like up close. This final ascent is only for the brave in heart and the sure of foot.

