Best Times & Places to See Wildflowers on Colorado’s Western Slope

Photo by Marta Nielsen on Unsplash

If you love chasing wildflowers in the Centennial State, look no further than Western Colorado's canyon trails and alpine escapes.

The Grand Valley, the Uncompahgre Valley, Grand Mesa, and North Fork of the Gunnison River are great places to see Colorado's spring and summer blooms come to life.

Keep scrolling to check out some great suggestions for finding desert primrose, Indian paintbrush, and fields of lupine at some of our favorite places for viewing Colorado wildflowers.

Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area

Colorado National Monument

Black Canyon of the Gunnison (South Rim)

Gunnison Valley and Hartman Rocks

Grand Mesa Scenic Byway

Kebler Pass (Near Crested Butte)

  • 📅 Best bloom window: Late June to early July
  • 👀 What you’ll see: Famous for its fall aspens, but just as magical in spring with larkspur, cow parsnip, and bluebells across aspen groves.
  • 🔑 Access: Cliff Creek Trail, Horse Ranch Park area
  • ✅ Pro tip: Go midweek to beat the crowds and bring bug spray—wildflowers love wet ground.
  • 😍 Local Fav: Taking the Kebler Pass means seeing Colorado's West Elk Loop, a National Scenic Byway. 

