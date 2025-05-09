If you love chasing wildflowers in the Centennial State, look no further than Western Colorado's canyon trails and alpine escapes.

The Grand Valley, the Uncompahgre Valley, Grand Mesa, and North Fork of the Gunnison River are great places to see Colorado's spring and summer blooms come to life.

Keep scrolling to check out some great suggestions for finding desert primrose, Indian paintbrush, and fields of lupine at some of our favorite places for viewing Colorado wildflowers.

Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area

🎯 Dominguez–Escalante National Conservation Area (Delta/Mesa Counties)

📅 Best bloom window: Late March to mid-May

Late March to mid-May 👀 What you’ll see: Desert globemallow, penstemon, primrose, Indian paintbrush

Desert globemallow, penstemon, primrose, Indian paintbrush 🔑 Access: Take the Bridgeport Trailhead or the Big Dominguez Canyon Trail

Take the Bridgeport Trailhead or the Big Dominguez Canyon Trail ✅ Pro tip: Start early when it's cool, look for bighorn sheep near canyon walls.

Start early when it's cool, look for bighorn sheep near canyon walls. 😍 Local Fav: You will love seeing this area around the Gunnison River burst into color before summer heat arrives.

Colorado National Monument

🎯 Colorado National Monument (Grand Junction)

📅 Best bloom window: Late March to mid-May

Late March to mid-May 👀 What you’ll see: Iconic sandstone cliffs mixed with spring color from evening primrose, yucca blooms, and claret cup cactus.

Iconic sandstone cliffs mixed with spring color from evening primrose, yucca blooms, and claret cup cactus. 🔑 Access: Take the Monument Canyon or Wedding Canyon Loops.

Take the Monument Canyon or Wedding Canyon Loops. ✅ Pro tip: Take Rim Rock Drive for roadside wildflowers & 19 scenic overlooks.

Take Rim Rock Drive for roadside wildflowers & 19 scenic overlooks. 😍 Local Fav: Turn your visit into an overnight at the Saddlehorn Campground for a closer look at wildflowers in the monument.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison (South Rim)

Gunnison Valley and Hartman Rocks

Grand Mesa Scenic Byway

Kebler Pass (Near Crested Butte)

