I've encountered both of these horses three times in the last month while hiking Mt. Garfield. Over the last year or two, we've crossed paths dozens of times. Until recently, I had no idea they were famous. As it turns out, everybody knows their names.

Have you met two of the Bookcliffs' residents, Boone and Sweetheart? They're very friendly. The next time you hike Mt. Garfield, you may run into them.

Spending Late Winter and Early Spring on the Trail Up Mt Garfield

So far in March 2022, I've spotted them on three out of four hikes up Mt. Garfield.

Mt. Garfield Horses Boon and Sweetheart 2 Waylon Jordan loading...

This last Sunday, March 27, was the only time they weren't spotted on the trail. Then again, this Sunday was the busiest I've ever seen this trail, so the horses may have sought out a little solitude somewhere away from the trials.

Each time they were seen at the first plateau on the way up Mt. Garfield.

Mt. Garfield Horses Boon and Sweetheart Waylon Jordan / Canva loading...

During some past hikes, they've been seen about two-thirds of the way up the east Mt. Garfield trail (top photo).

These Horses Are Famous in Grand Junction, Colorado

After posting pictures of these two horses on Facebook a few years ago, feedback started coming in with information as to their names.

All the horses on the range have names. We track them closely and names are much easier than numbers for people to remember. This herd has been followed since the mid seventies and followed closely since the eighties or nineties. the group that follows them is the Friends of the Mustangs. We work closely with the BLM to monitor the horses and the range they live on. - Billie Hutchings via Facebook

With that info, it seems a visit to the Friends of the Mustangs website was in order. According to the website, Friends of the Mustangs is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization established in 1982 in Grand Junction. They work alongside the BLM to keep water holes and tanks flowing and clean, mountain trails clear and marked, and help with gathers and adoptions.

Looking at the website, it seems all of the horses have names. The group keeps a very close eye on the horses and makes certain they are doing well at all times. The site offers updates and several photo galleries.

Strong Chance You'll Run Into Them

If you get a chance, take a hike up Mt. Garfield. If recent history is any indication, it's very likely you'll run into Boone and Sweetheart.

Mt. Garfield Horses Boon and Sweetheart 3 Waylon Jordan / Canva loading...

They aren't concerned about hikers. They tend to mind their own business and go about their daily business. You, though, will really enjoy the chance to see horses in that environment.

