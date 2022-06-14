All the Whitewater Parks Around Colorado

One of our favorite ways to beat the summer heat in Colorado is to make a splash at one of the many whitewater parks located in our state.

A whitewater park is simply a place where a river's natural flow has been modified to create drops, waves, and eddies with safe options for riders of any skill level.

Get our free mobile app

What Activities Can You Enjoy at a Colorado Whitewater Park?

Each one of the whitewater parks featured on the list below is open to kayakers, canoes, paddleboats, and rafts. Tubes are allowed at several places. Rivers flow highest in the springtime and are much faster earlier in the season.

Where are Colorado's Best Whitewater Parks?

Several whitewater parks have been created throughout Colorado. The most popular whitewater parks in Colorado include Durango Whitewater Park, Yampa Steamboat Town Run, Boulder Creek Whitewater Course, Gunnison River Whitewater Park, Pagosa Springs Whitewater Park, Montrose Water Sports Park, Glenwood Springs Whitewater Park, Vail/ Avon Whitewater Park, Pueblo Whitewater Park, Buena Vista Whitewater Park, Salida Whitewater Park, Confluence Park in Denver, and Clear Creek Whitewater Park.

Scroll On To Find Out More About Colorado's Best Whitewater Parks

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Name : Durango Whitewater Park

: Durango Whitewater Park Location : Durango, Colorado

: Durango, Colorado Address : 107 Camino Del Rio, Durango, CO 81301

: 107 Camino Del Rio, Durango, CO 81301 Features : The Whitewater Park includes in-stream boating features on the Animas River at the north end of Santa Rita Park.

: The Whitewater Park includes in-stream boating features on the Animas River at the north end of Santa Rita Park. Website : Click here to see Durango Water Park Online.

: Click here to see Durango Water Park Online. Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.

Whitewater parks in Colorado By SWKrullImaging Canva Pro 2 loading...

Name : Yampa River Steamboat Town Run

: Yampa River Steamboat Town Run Location : Steamboat Springs, Colorado

: Steamboat Springs, Colorado Address : Walton Creek Rd &, US-40, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

: Walton Creek Rd &, US-40, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487 Features : This section of the river is a perfect class I-II+ float in a kayak, raft, or tube depending on river flows. This run will typically take anywhere from one hour to two hours.

: This section of the river is a perfect class I-II+ float in a kayak, raft, or tube depending on river flows. This run will typically take anywhere from one hour to two hours. Website : Click here for more info on the Steamboat Town Run

: Click here for more info on the Steamboat Town Run Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.

Whitewater Parks in Colorado. By SWKrullImaging Canva Pro 9 loading...

Name : Boulder Creek Whitewater Course

: Boulder Creek Whitewater Course Location : Boulder, Colorado

: Boulder, Colorado Address : 101 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder, CO 80302

: 101 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder, CO 80302 Features : This whitewater park is in Eben G. Fine park at the mouth of Boulder Canyon. Popular features include Ender Hole and Slalom Course.

: This whitewater park is in Eben G. Fine park at the mouth of Boulder Canyon. Popular features include Ender Hole and Slalom Course. Website : Click here for more info on the whitewater park at Eben G. Fine Park.

: Click here for more info on the whitewater park at Eben G. Fine Park. Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.

Whitewater Parks in Colorado Gunnison Whitewater Park Google Street View loading...

Name : Gunnison River Whitewater Park

: Gunnison River Whitewater Park Location : Gunnison, Colorado

: Gunnison, Colorado Address : Located about a mile from downtown Gunnison on Highway 50. Corner of Hwy 50 and Co Rd 38, Gunnison, CO

: Located about a mile from downtown Gunnison on Highway 50. Corner of Hwy 50 and Co Rd 38, Gunnison, CO Features : A great spot to put whitewater rafts into the river.

: A great spot to put whitewater rafts into the river. Website : Click here to see Gunnison Whitewater Park online.

: Click here to see Gunnison Whitewater Park online. Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.

Whitewater Parks in Colorado Pagosa Springs Whitewater Park Google Street View loading...

Name : Pagosa Springs Whitewater Park

: Pagosa Springs Whitewater Park Location : Pagosa Springs, Colorado

: Pagosa Springs, Colorado Address : 350 Pagosa St, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

: 350 Pagosa St, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 Features : Lots of playful features for all ages are waiting at this whitewater park on the San Juan River.

: Lots of playful features for all ages are waiting at this whitewater park on the San Juan River. Website : Click here to see the Pagosa Springs Whitewater Park online.

: Click here to see the Pagosa Springs Whitewater Park online. Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.

Colorado Whitewater Parks Motrose Water Sports Park Google Street View loading...

Name : Montrose Water Sports Park

: Montrose Water Sports Park Location : Montrose, Colorado

: Montrose, Colorado Address : 210 Apollo Rd, Montrose, CO 81401

: 210 Apollo Rd, Montrose, CO 81401 Features : The park was designed with all citizens in mind – from ankle waders to expert kayakers

: The park was designed with all citizens in mind – from ankle waders to expert kayakers Website : Click here to visit the Watersports Park Online

: Click here to visit the Watersports Park Online Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.

Colorado Whitewater Parks. Glenwood Whitewater Park Google Street View loading...

Name : Glenwood Springs Whitewater Park

: Glenwood Springs Whitewater Park Location : Glenwood Springs, Colorado

: Glenwood Springs, Colorado Address : 2307 Devereux Rd, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

: 2307 Devereux Rd, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 Features : Whitewater Rafting LLC gives you the chance to ride the Roaring Fork River near Glenwood Springs.

: Whitewater Rafting LLC gives you the chance to ride the Roaring Fork River near Glenwood Springs. Website : Click here to see the Whitewater Park in Glenwood Springs.

: Click here to see the Whitewater Park in Glenwood Springs. Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.

Colorado Whitewater Parks Avon Whitewater Park Google Street View loading...

Name : Vail/ Avon Whitewater Park

: Vail/ Avon Whitewater Park Location : Avon, Colorado

: Avon, Colorado Address : 6 E Hurd Ln, Avon, CO 81620

: 6 E Hurd Ln, Avon, CO 81620 Features : The Avon Whitewater Park offers a chance for freestyle kayaking on the Eagle River.

: The offers a chance for freestyle kayaking on the Eagle River. Website : Click here to see the Vail/Avon Whitewater Park.

: Click here to see the Vail/Avon Whitewater Park. Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.

Whitewater Parks in Colorado. By Artur Didyk Canva Pro loading...

Name : Pueblo Whitewater Park

: Pueblo Whitewater Park Location : Pueblo, Colorado

: Pueblo, Colorado Address : Historic District between Union Ave and West 4 th Street Bridge.

: Historic District between Union Ave and West 4 Street Bridge. Features : The names of the drops and pools here are reflected in the artwork along the canal.

: The names of the drops and pools here are reflected in the artwork along the canal. Website : Click here to see Pueblo’s whitewater park.

: Click here to see Pueblo’s whitewater park. Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.

Whitewater Parks in Colorado. Buena Vista By Sport stock Canva Pro loading...

Name : Buena Vista Whitewater Park

: Buena Vista Whitewater Park Location : Buena Vista, Colorado

: Buena Vista, Colorado Address : 715 E Main St, Buena Vista, CO 81211

: 715 E Main St, Buena Vista, CO 81211 Features : Features like Uptown Wave, the Downtown, and LoDo Wave make this a great park for all skill levels and one of the most visited in the state.

: Features like Uptown Wave, the Downtown, and LoDo Wave make this a great park for all skill levels and one of the most visited in the state. Website : Click here to visit the Buena Vista Whitewater Park online.

: Click here to visit the Buena Vista Whitewater Park online. Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.

Colorado Whitewater Parks. Salida Whitewater Park By It Must Be F8 Canva Pro loading...

Colorado Whitewater Parks. Confluence Park in Denver - By Jen Lobo Canva Pro loading...

Name : Confluence Park

: Confluence Park Location : Denver, Colorado

: Denver, Colorado Address : 2250 15th St, Denver, CO 80202

: 2250 15th St, Denver, CO 80202 Features : Kayakers and tubers love Confluence Park in Denver. Rentals are available nearby the park.

: Kayakers and tubers love Confluence Park in Denver. Rentals are available nearby the park. Website : Click here to see Confluence Park in Denver.

: Click here to see Confluence Park in Denver. Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.

Whitewater Parks in Colorado. By SWKrullImaging Canva Pro 11 loading...

Name : Clear Creek Whitewater Park

: Clear Creek Whitewater Park Location : Golden, Colorado

: Golden, Colorado Address : 1201 10th St, Golden, CO 80401

: 1201 10th St, Golden, CO 80401 Features : This challenging 800-foot course is divided into sections.

: This challenging 800-foot course is divided into sections. Website : Visit Clear Creek Whitewater Park online.

: Visit Clear Creek Whitewater Park online. Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.

KEEP GOING: 10 Affordable Places to Go Camping Along the Colorado River We're out to create an ever-growing list of great places to go camping along the Colorado River. Use our station app to submit your favorite place to go camping (along the river) and we'll add it to our photo gallery.

MORE: The Colorado River Starts High in the Rocky Mountains A small lake high in Rocky Mountain National Park is the Colorado River's source. From its start, the Colorado River flows 1,450 miles to the Gulf of California.