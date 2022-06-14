All the Whitewater Parks Around Colorado
One of our favorite ways to beat the summer heat in Colorado is to make a splash at one of the many whitewater parks located in our state.
A whitewater park is simply a place where a river's natural flow has been modified to create drops, waves, and eddies with safe options for riders of any skill level.
What Activities Can You Enjoy at a Colorado Whitewater Park?
Each one of the whitewater parks featured on the list below is open to kayakers, canoes, paddleboats, and rafts. Tubes are allowed at several places. Rivers flow highest in the springtime and are much faster earlier in the season.
Where are Colorado's Best Whitewater Parks?
Several whitewater parks have been created throughout Colorado. The most popular whitewater parks in Colorado include Durango Whitewater Park, Yampa Steamboat Town Run, Boulder Creek Whitewater Course, Gunnison River Whitewater Park, Pagosa Springs Whitewater Park, Montrose Water Sports Park, Glenwood Springs Whitewater Park, Vail/ Avon Whitewater Park, Pueblo Whitewater Park, Buena Vista Whitewater Park, Salida Whitewater Park, Confluence Park in Denver, and Clear Creek Whitewater Park.
Scroll On To Find Out More About Colorado's Best Whitewater Parks
- Name: Durango Whitewater Park
- Location: Durango, Colorado
- Address: 107 Camino Del Rio, Durango, CO 81301
- Features: The Whitewater Park includes in-stream boating features on the Animas River at the north end of Santa Rita Park.
- Website: Click here to see Durango Water Park Online.
- Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.
- Name: Yampa River Steamboat Town Run
- Location: Steamboat Springs, Colorado
- Address: Walton Creek Rd &, US-40, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
- Features: This section of the river is a perfect class I-II+ float in a kayak, raft, or tube depending on river flows. This run will typically take anywhere from one hour to two hours.
- Website: Click here for more info on the Steamboat Town Run
- Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.
- Name: Boulder Creek Whitewater Course
- Location: Boulder, Colorado
- Address: 101 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder, CO 80302
- Features: This whitewater park is in Eben G. Fine park at the mouth of Boulder Canyon. Popular features include Ender Hole and Slalom Course.
- Website: Click here for more info on the whitewater park at Eben G. Fine Park.
- Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.
- Name: Gunnison River Whitewater Park
- Location: Gunnison, Colorado
- Address: Located about a mile from downtown Gunnison on Highway 50. Corner of Hwy 50 and Co Rd 38, Gunnison, CO
- Features: A great spot to put whitewater rafts into the river.
- Website: Click here to see Gunnison Whitewater Park online.
- Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.
- Name: Pagosa Springs Whitewater Park
- Location: Pagosa Springs, Colorado
- Address: 350 Pagosa St, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
- Features: Lots of playful features for all ages are waiting at this whitewater park on the San Juan River.
- Website: Click here to see the Pagosa Springs Whitewater Park online.
- Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.
- Name: Montrose Water Sports Park
- Location: Montrose, Colorado
- Address: 210 Apollo Rd, Montrose, CO 81401
- Features: The park was designed with all citizens in mind – from ankle waders to expert kayakers
- Website: Click here to visit the Watersports Park Online
- Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.
- Name: Glenwood Springs Whitewater Park
- Location: Glenwood Springs, Colorado
- Address: 2307 Devereux Rd, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
- Features: Whitewater Rafting LLC gives you the chance to ride the Roaring Fork River near Glenwood Springs.
- Website: Click here to see the Whitewater Park in Glenwood Springs.
- Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.
- Name: Vail/ Avon Whitewater Park
- Location: Avon, Colorado
- Address: 6 E Hurd Ln, Avon, CO 81620
- Features: The Avon Whitewater Park offers a chance for freestyle kayaking on the Eagle River.
- Website: Click here to see the Vail/Avon Whitewater Park.
- Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.
- Name: Pueblo Whitewater Park
- Location: Pueblo, Colorado
- Address: Historic District between Union Ave and West 4th Street Bridge.
- Features: The names of the drops and pools here are reflected in the artwork along the canal.
- Website: Click here to see Pueblo’s whitewater park.
- Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.
- Name: Buena Vista Whitewater Park
- Location: Buena Vista, Colorado
- Address: 715 E Main St, Buena Vista, CO 81211
- Features: Features like Uptown Wave, the Downtown, and LoDo Wave make this a great park for all skill levels and one of the most visited in the state.
- Website: Click here to visit the Buena Vista Whitewater Park online.
- Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.
- Name: Salida Whitewater Park
- Location: Salida, Colorado
- Address: 200 N G St. Salida, CO 81201.
- Features: The park includes 4 popular features made of rock and concrete to create whitewater fun for kayaks, paddleboards, surf, and body boards.
- Website: Click here to see the whitewater park in Salida.
- Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.
- Name: Confluence Park
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Address: 2250 15th St, Denver, CO 80202
- Features: Kayakers and tubers love Confluence Park in Denver. Rentals are available nearby the park.
- Website: Click here to see Confluence Park in Denver.
- Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.
- Name: Clear Creek Whitewater Park
- Location: Golden, Colorado
- Address: 1201 10th St, Golden, CO 80401
- Features: This challenging 800-foot course is divided into sections.
- Website: Visit Clear Creek Whitewater Park online.
- Directions for Maps Slide: Click here for directions from Google Maps.