If you’re looking for a calm, pleasant way to send off 2025, today’s your day.

Skies around Colorado will stay mostly clear, and temperatures run 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

It’s quiet, mild, and wildly unseasonable, and basically the opposite of what late December is supposed to feel like.

What to Expect the Next Few Days in Colorado

The National Weather Service says that clouds increase later today and tonight as moisture moves in. By early Thursday morning, rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains will spread across western Colorado, with precipitation becoming fairly widespread through the day.

Temperatures stay well above normal, keeping snow levels high, around 8,000 to 9,000 feet. That limits accumulating snow to the higher passes, where 4 to 8 inches are possible. That’s enough to make New Year’s Day travel tricky over mountain passes, even if valleys mostly see rain.

No advisories are posted yet, but if you’re traveling, this is one to keep an eye on.

Friday: Still Unsettled, Still Warm

A disturbance may move through Friday, potentially boosting precipitation for a time.

Snow levels stay high, so impacts remain focused on higher terrain. After that wave exits, conditions quiet down quickly as drier air moves in Friday night.

Weekend Calm, Next Week a Question Mark

The weekend looks dry, breezy at times, and you guessed it, warm. The highs are still running about 15 degrees above normal.

Early next week could bring another round of unsettled weather, depending on how systems lining up along the West Coast evolve.

