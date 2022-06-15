Jealous Colorado Man Accused of Murdering 17-Year-Old Coworker

A Colorado man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing his 17-year-old female coworker after she rejected his advances.

Who is the Colorado Man Charged with Murdering His Coworker?

The man arrested for the grisly murder has been identified as 28-year-old Joshua Johnson of Colorado Springs. Johnson was a coworker of the now-deceased 17-year-old girl at the Walgreens located at 4315 Centennial Boulevard in Colorado Springs in the northwest part of the city near Garden of the Gods:

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It has been reported that the girl felt uneasy around Johnson at work and had requested that she not have to work alongside the man. It has also been reported that Johnson had made advances toward the girl which she rejected and became jealous when the girl's then-boyfriend was hired on to work at the same Walgreens store.

What Happened at the Colorado Walgreens?

Get our free mobile app

It is largely unclear what exactly happened that led to the 17-year-old girl's death, but it has been reported that she and Johnson were both working at the Walgreens store on Saturday, June 11, 2022, when customers heard a woman's scream coming from the break room accompanied by loud slamming noises.

Police were then called to the scene where they found the 17-year-old girl's lifeless body surrounded by blood on the floor, cabinets, and counter of the breakroom.

Catching the Colorado Man and Charging Him with Murder

Police eventually found Johnson walking along I-25 and brought him into custody where he admitted to getting blood on himself in the breakroom and having a crush on the victim at one time, but it is unclear as to whether or not he admitted to actually causing the girl's death.

Johnson's first court date is set for June 21, 2022.

[Fox21]

Colorado Deli Allegedly Run by Cult Notorious For Child Abuse The Yellow Deli in Boulder, Colorado is said to be run by a notorious cult by the name of Twelve Tribes.



Infamous Colorado Crimes Take a look at some of Colorado's most notorious crimes.