Colorado Towns So Unusual You’ll Need to Visit to Find Out Why
Among the 273 municipalities in Colorado, you're bound to find a couple that will leave you scratching your head. Maybe it was so small, that you blinked and it was gone. Or, it could host some of the strangest activities you've ever witnessed.
What Makes a Colorado Town Unusual?
Imagine pulling into a town and seeing the residents pushing coffins down the street. That's what happens in Manitou Springs, Colo., during the Emma Crawford coffin races.
What about witnessing skiers being pulled through downtown by a horse? A few towns in Colorado host Skijoring, it's a dangerously exciting spectacle to watch.
If you're looking for more unusual towns, keep scrolling: 👇🏻
Colorado's 10 Most Unusual Towns You Need To Visit
Some Colorado Towns will Never Change
Even with all the oddities in these Colorado towns, they'll probably never change. And they shouldn't if you ask us.
This is what makes Colorado such a unique state. It's not just the towering mountains or deep canyons.
It's the unique town and its residents that help put "RAD" in Colorado.
