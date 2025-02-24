Among the 273 municipalities in Colorado, you're bound to find a couple that will leave you scratching your head. Maybe it was so small, that you blinked and it was gone. Or, it could host some of the strangest activities you've ever witnessed.

What Makes a Colorado Town Unusual?

Imagine pulling into a town and seeing the residents pushing coffins down the street. That's what happens in Manitou Springs, Colo., during the Emma Crawford coffin races.

Read More: Colorado Towns Growing So Fast Natives are Saying ‘Stay Out’

What about witnessing skiers being pulled through downtown by a horse? A few towns in Colorado host Skijoring, it's a dangerously exciting spectacle to watch.

If you're looking for more unusual towns, keep scrolling: 👇🏻

Colorado's 10 Most Unusual Towns You Need To Visit Based on a list from Money Inc ., here's a closer look at the 10 most unusual towns in Colorado - and what it is about each of them that makes them so unique.

Some Colorado Towns will Never Change

Even with all the oddities in these Colorado towns, they'll probably never change. And they shouldn't if you ask us.

This is what makes Colorado such a unique state. It's not just the towering mountains or deep canyons.

Get our free mobile app

It's the unique town and its residents that help put "RAD" in Colorado.

12 Strange Things You See on the Side of the Road in Colorado Colorado is loaded with some pretty interesting roadside attractions. Check out the wonder of Bishop Castle, the largest fork sculpture in America, an 18-ton hotdog, a UFO watchtower, and even a statue of a headless chicken. Scroll on to check out 12 of Colorado's strangest roadside attractions. Gallery Credit: Wes Adams