See What You Missed at the Colorado Truck Takeover 2022

An event designed for custom truck enthusiasts called the Colorado Truck Takeover took place in Colorado this past June 11th and 12th.

Where Did Colorado Truck Takeover Take Place?

The Colorado Truck Takeover was held at the Julesburg Drag Strip in the small town of Julesburg, Colorado, which is located in the northeast corner of the state right across the Nebraska border:

What is the Colorado Truck Takeover?

The Colorado Truck Takeover is an event held every year in Julesburg, Colorado that features mostly custom trucks from all over. These trucks are in many different shapes, sizes, makes, and models. Many of the trucks at this year's event shared themes like lowered or lifted suspension, custom rims, and plenty of customizations not just to the aesthetic side of things, but under the hood as well.

In addition, there were vendors, some with food, a couple of bands providing live music, and even pretty sizeable giveaways including a souped-up lowrider truck that someone went home with.

There were also not only many opportunities for attendees to show off their custom trucks, but to win awards as well. Cash awards were given out in numerous categories, as well as top-50 trophies.

There were refreshments on-site including food but the event was a BYOB or "bring your own beer" event which allowed attendees to bring a limited amount of alcoholic beverages onto the drag strip with the exception of glass containers.

All in all, with the numerous cool, custom trucks, live entertainment, and other festivities, it seems that this year's Colorado Truck Takeover was a fun time for all.

