Career Fair: These State Jobs Are Available Right Now In Colorado

If you need a job and you aren't opposed to relocating - at least temporarily, perhaps you should consider a position with the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Permanent and Seasonal Jobs Are Available WIth CDOT

More than 3,000 men and women work for CDOT across the state in a variety of positions and there are many jobs available right now - some are permanent and some are seasonal.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is hosting a career fair to showcase positions that are currently available in northeast Colorado. This is an in-person event where you will be able to fill out an application, be interviewed, and potentially get a conditional job offer.

Colorado Department of Transportation via YouTube Colorado Department of Transportation via YouTube loading...

Get our free mobile app

What Should You Bring to the CDOT Job Fair?

Of course, you'll need your driver's license - whether it's just a regular license or a CDL. You should bring copies of your resume and make sure you have details of your work history available.

Colorado Department of Transportation via YouTube Colorado Department of Transportation via YouTube loading...

Where Are the Current Job Openings With CDOT?

Again, these jobs are primarily available in northeast Colorado. The towns include:

Brush

Estes Park

Frederick

Julesburg

Lyons

Mead

Nederland

Superior

Yuma

Colorado Department of Transportation via YouTube Colorado Department of Transportation via YouTube loading...

What Jobs Are Currently Available At CDOT?

A variety of jobs are available with the Colorado Department of Transportation including CDL Highway Maintenance Specialists and Temps, Temporary Highway Maintenance Trainees, and Permanent and Temporary Equipment Mechanics. If a CDL is required for a particular position, CDOT will help you get your CDL once you are hired.

Colorado Department of Transportation via YouTube Colorado Department of Transportation via YouTube loading...

What Are the Benefits of CDOT Jobs?

In its career fair announcement, CDOT did not disclose salary ranges for the positions but mentioned the benefits. CDOT says the permanent positions include full benefits - worth an average of over $16,000 per year - and promotional opportunities. In some locations, a housing stipend is provided. Each position includes paid sick leave.

Colorado Department of Transportation via YouTube Colorado Department of Transportation via YouTube loading...

Can Temporary Positions Become Permanent?

Temporary season positions can last up to 9 months - and it's a great chance to get some much-needed experience. Seasonal workers always have the opportunity to apply for full-time positions.

Colorado Department of Transportation via YouTube Colorado Department of Transportation via YouTube loading...

When Is the CDOT Job Fair?

The Colorado Department of Transportation's in-person career fair is being held on Wednesday, September 7 from 8;00 a.m. until noon. The location is 1059 Lee Hill Road in Boulder.