These Four Colorado Towns Said No To Legal Marijuana Sales

The availability of legal marijuana in Colorado is widespread, but there are still many communities that remain resistant to the growing trend.

So many municipalities across the state have reaped the benefits of tax revenue from pot sales. More and more Colorado cities are realizing that no matter what, their residents are going to get their pot fix somewhere, so the tax revenue might as well stay in the local community.

Out of 272 Colorado cities and towns, almost 100 allow the sale of marijuana and more than 60 allow cannabis cultivation. However, in recent municipal elections, four Colorado towns have rejected the sale of marijuana.

Burlington

I-70 travelers in eastern Colorado are well-acquainted with Burlington, a town of about 3500 people just 12 miles from the Kansas Border. Last month, Burlington voters said no to pot sales in their town.

Hooper

In the town of Hooper, located west of Great Sand Dunes National Park, a measure to allow the sale of medical and recreational marijuana was rejected by a vote of 25-18. The town has a population of less than 100.

Ignacio

The southwest Colorado town of Ignacio near Durango, said no to pot sales on a vote of 62-49. Ignacio has a population of about 1200 people.

La Veta

The tiny town of La Veta in south-central Colorado also rejected marijuana sales in the recent election. La Veta has a population of about 800 people.

It's been more than 20 years since Colorado opened the door to medical marijuana, and we are now at the 10-year mark since the state gave its stamp of approval to the legal sale of recreational marijuana. Attitudes toward pot use in the state have gradually been shifting toward acceptance and tolerance, but some Colorado communities are still choosing to remain on the sidelines.

