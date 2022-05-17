Super Grass Fresh Fest is coming to Grand Junction, Colorado.

There is a new festival arriving in western Colorado this summer that is all about fun, family, a farm-to-the-table dining experience, and excellent Bluegrass and Americana-style music.

Super Grass Fresh Festival Super Grass Fresh Festival loading...

Get our free mobile app

What is the Super Grass Fresh Festival?

Super Grass Fresh Festival Super Grass Fresh Festival loading...

Super Grass Fresh Fest will be happening on August 13th and 14th at the Mesa County Fairgrounds in Grand Junction, Colorado. Entertainment includes Dwight Yoakam, Iron & Wine, and more! We'll take you through the entire line-up so far below.

How Do You Purchase Tickets for Super Grass Fresh Fest?

Head to the Super Grass website to register for show updates and to be the first to receive alerts when tickets and VIP packages become available. Keep listening for a chance to win tickets with our free station app.

Who is Performing at Super Grass Fresh Fest in 2022?

So far the 2022 Super Grass Fresh Festival lineup includes headliners Dwight Yoakum, and Iron & Wine. Also appearing at the Mesa County Fair Grounds will be Ben Kweller, Craig Finn and the Uptown Controllers, Lily Meola, Alex Williams, and Hot Buttered Rum. The second day of the festival will feature The Infamous Stringdusters, Ian Noe, Neighbor, Abby Hamilton, and Desure. Find out more about the lineup below.

Super Grass Fresh Fest is Coming to Grand Junction, Colorado Check out the lineup for the Super Grass Fresh Festival coming to the Mesa County Fairgrounds in Grand Junction, Colorado. The fun happens on August 13th and 14th.

MORE: 2022 Country Music Festivals Guide Enjoy an updated list of country music's best festivals, across America, Canada, Great Britain and more. This list of 2022 country fests will be updated to reflect postponements, cancelations or lineup adjustments.