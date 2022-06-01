Mind Blowing June 2022 Snow Totals for Colorado

It's the first day of June, so it's time to check in with snow totals from around the state of Colorado. Never mind the fact the first day of Summer is only 20 days away.

Snow totals are available from the National Weather Service for Wednesday, June 1, 2022. You'll find some parts of Colorado were hit hard.

There's Nothing Odd About Snow In Colorado, But...

There's nothing odd about snow in Colorado. The worst snowstorm I've ever seen in this state was May 11, 2014. It shut down I-70 for hours between Edwards and Eisenhower Tunnel. June 1, though, is pushing it.

How Are Things In Grand Junction, Colorado?

Here in Grand Junction, it's currently (as of 8:02 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1) a pleasant 57 degrees. The National Weather Service expects a high today of 80. That high temp will increase to 91 by Friday.

Meanwhile, In Other Parts of Colorado...

Other portions of Colorado aren't quite so toasty. Here's a quick look at three regions of Colorado currently digging themselves out of snow.

Black Forest, Colorado - Two Inches of Snow

Black Forest, Colorado Google Maps / Canva loading...

According to Wikipedia, Black Forest is an unincorporated community and a census-designated place (CDP) located in and governed by El Paso County, Colorado, United States. The CDP is a part of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area. The population of the Black Forest CDP was 15,097 at the United States Census 2020.

Black Forest, Colorado Google Maps loading...

Blue Valley, Colorado - Ten Inches of Snow

Blue Valley, Colorado Google Maps / Canva loading...

Wikipedia reports, "Blue Valley is an unincorporated community and a census-designated place (CDP) located in and governed by Clear Creek County, Colorado, United States. The CDP is a part of the Denver–Aurora–Lakewood, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area. The Idaho Springs post office (Zip Code 80452) serves the area."

Blue Valley, Colorado Google Maps loading...

Wah Keeney Park, Colorado - Two Inches of Snow

Wah Keeney Park, Colorado Google Maps / Canva loading...

According to Mapcarta, Wah Keeney Park is a hamlet in Colorado and has an elevation of 7,467 feet. Wah Keeney Park is situated north of Hiwan Hills, and north of Troutdale.

Wah Keeney Park, Colorado Google Maps loading...

