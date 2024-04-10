Believe it or not, recording a conversation in Colorado is perfectly legal. There are, however, caveats to the law you'll want to understand.

We know, you're thinking that your privacy matters -- and it does. No one wants their private conversation recorded and used against them. After reading this, you may rethink what you say in sticky situations.

Read More: What Age Can I Leave My Kids Alone in Colorado?

Can a Conversation Really Be Recorded in Colorado?

**We'll preface this by stating we are not law professionals, and you should speak with a lawyer if you believe your rights have been infringed.

Yes. Colorado is a one-party consent state. That means, that as long as one party consents to the recording of a conversation, it's perfectly legal. That one person can be the person in the discussion with you, or with another person.

Get our free mobile app

This means, if you're in a conversation with someone, they can record it without you knowing.

Recording someone else conversation is also legal as long as they are in a place where privacy is not expected. Think of a public location like a bar or restaurant, on the bus, or really anywhere in public.

You can also record police interactions without getting in trouble. If the police try to stop you, take your phone (or recording device,) --without a warrant-- or charge you with a crime, you can pursue legal action.

You also have the right to record conversations in the workplace. BUT! You'll want to make sure your company doesn't have a policy prohibiting this. If you feel you need to record any disciplinary actions at work, you should contact an employee law attorney.

What's Illegal When it Comes to Recording Conversations in Colorado?

Eavesdropping is illegal in Colorado. That means if you record or hear a conversation and intend to use that information in a harmful way, you're not protected. You could face prison time and fines.

You'll also need to remember that other states may have different laws than Colorado. If you're recording a phone call and the other person is in another state that may not be a one-party consent state, you'll need the consent of the other party.

Just thinking about this makes me want to be more careful of the conversations I have in public or with other people.

18 State Laws Colorado Residents Want to Get Rid Of As Colorado residents, we're asking you what state laws you think are outdated or unnecessary. Would you get rid of the state income tax or something else? Scroll through the comments below to see which laws Colorado is ready to get rid of.

Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams

NEXT UP: Crazy Old Colorado Laws That Are Still Enforced Today We all know that we need laws and law enforcement to keep our communities civilized. But it's amazing how many outdated laws are still on the books across our beautiful country.

After looking at OutThere Colorado and Uncover Colorado I put together a list of ridiculous laws that are still in effect here in the state that we call home.