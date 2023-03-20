You've probably heard about Colorado's Rainbow Family Gathering, a huge festival that takes place around the 4th of July in the wilderness near Craig. In fact, you may have heard that this past year's festival, which was the 50th anniversary, wasn't "all peace and love" as you would expect.

Granted, incidents of violence and drugs have been reported to take place at the Rainbow Family Gathering in the past, but it should also be noted that the amount of people in attendance is in the thousands.

So, what really happens at this mega-hippie fest? Keep scrolling to learn more and to take a virtual tour of this past year's Rainbow Family Gathering.

Colorado's Rainbow Family Gathering

The Rainbow Family Gathering originated back in 1972 and was inspired partially by the events of the Vietnam War in a protest of sorts.

However, while the so-called hippie era has been a thing of the past for decades now, the Rainbow Family Gathering continues to take place each year.

As mentioned above, the 2022 festival was a celebration of the gathering's 50th anniversary and took place high in the Natural Forest land outside of Craig.

There isn't really any money at the festival, but rather everything is free and/or can be obtained using the barter system. The restrooms are essentially holes dug in the ground and many attendees camp out in tents for the duration of the festival.

The festival is absolutely filled with music and dancing, with meditation, drum circles, and a lot of tie-dye throughout.

Check out what it was really like to attend the 50th anniversary Rainbow Family Gathering in Colorado last year:

See What Really Goes on at Colorado’s Rainbow Gathering See what happens at The Rainbow Gathering, a huge hippie festival dating back to 1972 that brings a lot of peace, love, music, and tie-dye to the Colorado wilderness.

What It Was Like to Celebrate 4/20 in Denver Before COVID April 20th, 2019 was the last real celebration of the marijuana-themed holiday of 4/20 in Denver before the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to large gatherings.

