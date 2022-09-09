Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way.

In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.

Retail Store in Monument, Colorado Prompts Plastic Bag Reminder

According to KKTV, Walmart customers in Monument, Colorado, received an unexpected surprise on September 7, 2022, when they discovered a posted sign that read:

ATTN: CUSTOMERS PLASTIC SHOPPING BAGS ARE GOING AWAY ON SEPTEMBER 15TH. PLEASE BRING YOUR OWN OR PURCHASE REUSABLE BAGS IN STORE. ANY QUESTIONS FEEL FREE TO ASK ANY MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT THANK YOU, YOUR MONUMENT WALMART

Walmart kicked off an initiative called, "Beyond the Plastic Bag" in 2020 in an effort to move "toward a cleaner, more sustainable future." The initiative seeks to remove single-use plastic bags and instead use recyclable bags. Walmart says that they have seen success with the project in California, Maine, and Vermont.

The corporate retailer is hoping to expand the initiative across the country and some Coloradans are wondering if the newly posted sign at Monument Walmarts is part of that initiative or if it's a part of new Colorado legislation.

What's the Law in Colorado Regarding Plastic Bags?

Thanks to Colorado legislation passed in 2021, large retail stores will be expected to charge consumers without recyclable bags a fee starting in 2023.

Between January 1, 2023, and January 1, 2024, a store may furnish a recycled paper carryout bag or a single-use plastic carryout bag to a customer at the point of sale if the customer pays a fee of 10 cents per bag or a higher fee adopted by the municipality or county in which the store is located.

The law will not apply to small retail stores and restaurants that only operate in Colorado with three or fewer locations.

Once 2024 rolls around this new legislation will go into full effect.

On and after January 1, 2024, a store may furnish only a recycled paper carryout bag to a customer at the point of sale at a fee of 10 cents per bag or a higher fee imposed by the municipality or county in which the store is located.

Colorado Restaurants Must Also Say Goodbye to Styrofoam

Colorado legislation also includes a ban for restaurants regarding styrofoam.

The act prohibits a retail food establishment, on and after January 1, 2024, from distributing an expanded polystyrene product for use as a container for ready-to-eat food in this state.

There's a lot changing in Colorado starting in 2024 so it's best to start getting prepared now.

