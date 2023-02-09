Colorado Pizzeria Ranks as one of the Best in the Nation

When it comes to the pizza race in the United States, everyone wants a slice of the pie. New York style, Chicago deep dish, Detroit style, and more, the options are probably endless. With so many types of American-style pizza wanting to be the best of the best, the competition is fierce.

Recently, one Colorado pizzeria has landed on the list of the 20 best pizza joints in the United States. The pizzeria is not in Denver, Colorado Springs, or even in Northern Colorado. For the absolute best pizza in Colorado, you are going to have to head into the high country to get it.

Brown Dog Pizza in Telluride, Colorado lands on Trips to Discover the best of the best when it comes to pizza in the USA. Not only is Brown Dog Pizza one of the best in the United States, but they also have competed in the Pizza World Championships located in Parma, Italy, and took home first place in 2015.

Brown Dog Pizza offers classic American-style pizza as well as Detroit-style pizza. The best part about getting some of the best pizza in the United States and the world is that you can pay as little as $4 for a slice of the best pizza you may ever eat.

if pizza isn't your thing, that's okay. Brown Dog Pizza is a pub-style restaurant and offers other items such as burgers, subs, wraps, and salads too. So the next time you are near Telluride and are looking for a bite to eat, you might want to swing by Brown Dog Pizza and get yourself a slice of the pie.

If you would like to see the greatest pizzerias across the United States, take a look at the entire list from Trips to Discover.

