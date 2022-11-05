5 Definitely ‘Odd’ Things You Need to Check Out in Colorado

While Colorado has many, many, things to see, here are five that are odd and worth your time.

The Centennial State is really something to see if you can get out on the road to do so. Have plenty of battery for your phone, because you'll be wanting to get your own photos of these five odd things in Colorado.

It's just fun to go and check out something that just seems so "odd," when you have the chance. If you're looking for tall, large, or unique, I have a handful of odd things for you and your troop to set out in search of.

ISAK HEARTSTONE - THE GIANT TROLL

Troll Instagram:jacksontylereddy

Yes, the troll has a name. Something that big and odd should. A kid-friendly trail outside of Breckenridge is where you can find the odd, 'Mr. Heartstone.' Find out exactly how tall he is and how to get to the trailhead HERE.

THE LARGEST FORK IN THE U.S.

Creede-Largest-Fork Google Maps

You'll say, "I'd love to see the steak," after getting up close to the largest fork in all of America, sitting right here in Colorado. Find out how much the fork weighs and why it was created, HERE.

THE MUFFLER MEN

muffler-man-greeley TSM/Dave Jensen

There are two of these 'odd guys' in Colorado. They are 'Muffler Men," old promotional statues that used to hold mufflers. They aren't far from one another, either. Find out how tall they are and where they are in Colorado,

Colorado's Two Super Giant "Muffler Men" Dating back to the 1960's these two men are only 40 miles apart.

THE HOYT RADIO TOWER

Hoyt-Tower TSM/Dave Jensen

It's odd because it's so tallest man-made object in all of Colorado. Get in the car and get as close as you can to the neck strainer. Find out where it is, and how tall it is, HERE.

A MURAL YOU CAN ACTUALLY SIT ON

Chambers-Mural TSM/Dave Jensen

You could file this under "Odd seats in Colorado," for sure. A mural of a swing that actually has a swing seat. Find out where it 'swings' and more about the artist, HERE.

