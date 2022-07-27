New $40 Million Air Force Academy Visitor Center Officially Breaks Ground

Colorado Springs is working to ensure tourism for decades to come with their latest groundbreaking at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

According to a press release from the United States Air Force Academy, a ceremonial groundbreaking of a new visitor center was held on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Gateway to Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs is known as one of Colorado's best cities for tourists thanks to its many attractions. The U.S. Air Force Academy is based in Colorado Springs and is undergoing numerous construction projects as it aims to be the new "gateway to Colorado Springs."

The City For Champions Initiative

Colorado Springs is honing in on tourism dollars and was approved for $120.5 million in Regional Tourism Act incentives (state sales tax rebates) over 30 years by the Colorado Economic Development Commission in December of 2013.

Four tourism projects were outlined in an initiative dubbed, The City for Champions:

Air Force Academy Visitor Center

Sports and Event Center

UCCS Sports Medicine Center

Unites States Olympic Museum and Hall of Fame

Upgrades to the above are forecasted to bring in billions of dollars in tourism revenue.

New Air Force Visitor Center + Hotel Coming Soon

Rendering courtesy of Matrix Design Group Rendering courtesy of Matrix Design Group loading...

“This project will reimagine how we welcome visitors not only to our campus but to the entire region,” said Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, Academy superintendent.

For some of the most promising young people our nation has to offer, the journey toward leading the Air Force and Space Force begins right here in Colorado Springs. The new visitor center will tell the story of our Academy and its critical mission, and we are grateful for the supportive partnerships turning a bold vision into reality.

The new air force visitor center will boast 32,000 square feet and will feature experiential storytelling and high-tech exhibits reflecting the Air Force and Space Force missions. The building has been designed to look like an aircraft wing, illustrating the Academy’s flying mission.

Completion of the visitor center is expected by early 2024 while the hotel would open in late 2024 or early 2025.

