Grisly Colorado Murder Lands Wife of Murderer in Prison Too

20A Colorado woman has just been sentenced to spend the next four years in prison for somehow participating in a grisly murder orchestrated by her husband.

Who is the Colorado Woman Being Sent to Prison?

Get our free mobile app

The woman in this case who will be spending the next four years in prison has been identified as Melanie Cuevas of Pueblo, Colorado.

Cuevas is the wife of a Pueblo man who was found guilty of a gruesome murder in which he allegedly killed his own mother and attempted to dispose of the evidence in a grisly fashion.

The Colorado Murder Sending Cuevas to Prison

The murder took place back in October of 2019 in Pueblo, Colorado. Cuevas' husband, Anthony Cuevas, allegedly killed his own mother, Mary Cuevas-Garcia, and attempted to dispose of her body in a way that will make you sick to your stomach.

It has been reported that Anthony Cuevas was caught on video at a Pueblo Colorado car wash throwing a suitcase in a nearby dumpster. Upon learning of the video footage, authorities determined that the suitcase, found near the Arkansas River, contained the human remains of Mary Cuevas-Garcia. It was at this point that police arrested Anthony Cuevas and put him on trial for the murder.

What's Going to Happen to the Colorado Murderer and His Wife?

Anthony Cuevas was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his mother and was sentenced back in July of 2021. Colorado law carries a maximum life sentence for anyone found guilty of this crime.

Maria Cuevas was not initially charged with anything related to the crime but that did end up changing and Maria pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the crime back in January and was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

[KRDO]

Check Out a Notoriously Dangerous Colorado Neighborhood Take a virtual tour of the infamous east side of Pueblo, Colorado.

Past Colorado Murders You May Not Know About Colorado has had some high-profile murders over the years, but there are many murders that occurred before most of which you may not be familiar with.