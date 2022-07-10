Discover How These Popular Colorado Peaks Got Their Names

Colorado is home to 15 separate mountain ranges with 58 peaks that are above 14,000 feet.

Besides those, there are hundreds of other mountains that vary in height and location throughout the Centennial State.

Learn How These Colorado Peaks Got Their Names From famous explorers and Native American Chiefs to their obvious features, discover how each of these prominent Colorado peaks got their names.

Colorado Mountain Ranges by Name and Region Find out more about each one of Colorado's primary mountain ranges, and learn exactly where each one is located in the state.