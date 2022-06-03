Moths come to Colorado every year, but scientists say this year's surge will reach "exceptional intensity."

Time For Colorado's Moth Migration

It's the time of year when millions of moths migrate into Colorado and they are going to be here for the next several weeks until they fly up into the mountains. A healthy moth can fly more than 100 miles. Experts say we can expect more moths this year because of the mild winter.

According to a report in the Canon City Daily Record, the migration begins when adult moths lay eggs that hatch in early spring. Tiny worms hatch that turn into moths with wings. No doubt you have experienced the "dusty" scales of a moth if you caught them as a child or swatted one against the wall.

Why Do Moths Bat Against Lightbulbs?

We always see moths fluttering around the outdoor porch and garage lights. If they manage to find their way into your home, you'll generally see them hanging around a light. Shiran Hershcovich, a lepidopterist manager at the Butterfly Pavillion in Westminster says moths use lights as a navigational source, thinking it's the moon or some other celestial object. She suggests if you don't want to be bothered by flying moths turn off your porch light. She says they are just lost and confused.

Miller Moths Are Perfectly Harmless

While most of us would consider moths to be an annoying and dirty pest, these tiny creatures are actually great food sources for birds, bats, spiders, and bears. Though moths are perfectly harmless, they have a defense mechanism in which they can ooze a dark fluid. It's a bitter brown liquid that isn't harmful, but its bad taste would discourage you from eating them.

The arrival of moths in Colorado signals the beginning of summer, and just like the season, the moths are here for a short time. They don't sting or bite, and they don't carry disease - and before long they will be heading up to Colorado's high country. At the end of summer, the moths that survive will return to the plains, and we will be waiting for the next migration in the spring.

