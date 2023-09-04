Colorado’s Top 3 Largest and Most Dangerous Snakes

Welcome to Colorful Colorado, the land of the snakes. Just kidding, the snakiest state in America is actually Texas with 68 different species of snakes. Right here in Colorado, our state is home to about thirty different kinds of serpents

Which one of Colorado's snakes grows to be the largest? Are any of them poisionous? Keep going to find out more about which snakes live in Colorado, which ones are common, and which ones are the most dangerous.

Colorado's Midget Faded Rattlesnake

Colorado's Midget Faded Rattlesnake packs deadly fangs. While this snake usually grows to around 12 or 13 inches they are considered to be the third most dangerous snake in the state.

This pit viper species can be fatal to humans. Someone bit by a Midget Faded Rattlesnake should remain calm and dial 9-1-1 as soon as it is safe to do so. Find out more about this rattler and Colorado's most common snakes below.

The Desert/Western Massasauga Rattlesnake

Western Colorado's Desert Massasauga Rattlesnake is the second largest and deadliest rattlesnake found in Colorado. This snake can grow to around three feet and can also be deadly to humans. They love the plains and wetlands. You'll mainly encounter them in Southeastern Colorado.

Towns like Lincoln, Bent, Crowley, Cheyenne, Otero, and Kiowa report regular sightings of the Desert Massasauga rattlesnake.

Colorado's Prarie Rattlesnake

Colorado's Prarie Rattlesnake is the snake to watch out for. They are Colorado's largest venomous snake at nearly 45 inches in length. While a Prarie Rattlesnake may not be poisonous, it is an incredibly venomous snake that can be lethal to humans. The only predators that help keep Prarie Rattlesnakes under control are Golden Eagles, Northern Harriers, and Hawks.

Check out this Prarie Rattlesnake found on a hiking trail near Broomfield, Colorado.

