Finally, we're entering a wet and stormy stretch as monsoonal seasons continue to flow into western Colorado.

The National Weather Service warns that widespread showers and thunderstorms this afternoon will bring heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the potential for hail.

Western Colorado Afternoon Storm Threats are on Their Way

Thanks to the dry conditions and burn scars in the area, heavy rain and flash flooding are the main concerns. Stronger storms could produce hail up to 1 inch with gusty winds up to 40 mph.

Making for some great sleeping weather, Isolated storms may linger overnight, setting up another round of heavy rain and lightning on Tuesday. Temperatures remain five to 10 degrees below normal due to cloud cover and rain.

Storms Will Continue Throughout the Valley Through the Week

Pack your umbrella and galoshes Tuesday and Wednesday, that's wehn we'll see the highest chances for widespread precipitation.

Moving into Thursday we'll see a gradual drying out and by Saturday, rain chances drop to 25 to 35%, in the higher elevations.

The biggest takeaway is that burn scars remain at risk for flash flooding and debris flows with each round of storms. We may see a Flash Flood Watch for parts of southwest Colorado this week.

