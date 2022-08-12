Is it Really Illegal to Tear off a Mattress Tag in Colorado?

As a kid growing up, I remember specifically thinking that the warning on mattress tags was serious and that if I tore one off, I could be hauled off to jail. In fact, I seem to remember an old Nickelodeon cartoon with an episode based on this exact theory.

However, as an adult that seems a little too far-fetched to be true, but in reality, it kind of is true. Let's face it, every state, including Colorado, has a decent-sized list of weird and dumb laws.

So, what's the real story? Is it illegal to tear off one of those mattress tags? Kind of. Let's take a look at exactly what the Colorado law says.

The Colorado Law About Tearing off Mattress Tags

According to CO Rev Stat § 25-5-307 which was most recently amended in 2018, the main concern is health when it comes to those mattress tags.

The law states that the mattress tag should be 2" by 3" or larger, the writing on it must be in English, and nothing on the tag can be misleading.

However, the most important part of this law is in regards to what is in the mattress, whether or not any of its materials or the mattress itself is second-hand, and whether the materials used to make the mattress have been disinfected.

Essentially, the law says that if you're selling a mattress, you have to have a tag on it letting the owner know its precise history and what's in it, all for safety reasons.

So, technically you're supposed to have that tag on your mattress but if your toddler cuts one off with a pair of scissors they shouldn't be playing around with, you're not going to get hauled off to jail.

