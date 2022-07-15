Tour a Colorado Mansion that a Famous Writer’s Neighbor Owned

A home for sale in Woody Creek, Colorado carries a nearly $30 million price tag and was built just down the road from a now-deceased famous author and historical figure.

A Mansion that Neighbors a Famous Author's Former Colorado Residence

The late, great Hunter S. Thompson once lived in the small town of Woody Creek, Colorado on what he dubbed "Owl Farm," a fairly large piece of property just north of Aspen with a rather modest-sized home sitting on it.

Unfortunately, Thompson took his own life back in 2005 in his Owl Farm but his legacy lives on. In fact, not only can you rent his former residence, but Thompson's ashes were scattered on the property by some of his famous friends including Johnny Depp and Bill Murray by being shot out of a huge cannon.

The Colorado Home Neighboring Owl Farm

The home that is selling for nearly $30 million ($29,950,000 to be exact) was built on the property just down the road from Owl Farm in 2003, two years before Thompson passed away.

Owl Farm is located at 190-990 Woody Creek Road, while this property is located at 2500 Woody Creek Road, and is much larger in size than the late author's former residence.

In fact, the home is a whopping 13,745 square feet in area, sits on 20 acres, and has five bedrooms and 5+ bathrooms.

The property is known as The Big Hat Ranch and while it's not totally clear as to who owned the property previously, just one look at the home will lead anyone to conclude that the previous owner was quite wealthy.

