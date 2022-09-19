Colorado Residents Are Kicking Their Smoking Habit and Results Are Good!

Everyone knows that smoking is bad for your health and here in Colorado cigarettes are being kicked to the curb by a lot of residents.

According to a new report by the Lung Institute, Coloradans have some of the best lung health in all of America.

Get our free mobile app

Colorado Loves to Stay Healthy

Colorado was ranked as the 3rd best shape in America and even recognized as the least obese state in the entire nation. You can tell that health is an important factor in Coloradans' lives.

Some may be surprised to hear that Colorado has such great lung health since the state has legalized the recreational and medical use of cannabis. However, Coloradans know that inhaling tobacco can lead to cancer and numbers show a decrease in cigarette smokers from 2016 to 2021.

Cigarette Use Decreasing in Colorado

The Lung Institute compiled data from county ranking and was able to determine that the state has had a 1% decrease in cigarette smokers over the past 5 years. The state also saw a 7.8% decrease in pollution for those same 5 years.

Using those numbers the Lung Insitute ranked Colorado as the number 2 state in the country with the best lung health improvement from 2016 to 2021.

"If you’re looking to kick the habit, it’s never too late to stop smoking cigarettes if you have a positive mindset and the correct resources," says Christine Kingsley for The Lung Institute.

There are various methods that can help you on the path to quitting and every individual is different. If you are struggling to ditch the habit, seek advice and assistance from your physician, who can provide support, as well as resources to help you along the way.

The only state with healthier lungs than Colorado's is actually Virginia, while Texas came in dead last in the country.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep