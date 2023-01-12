Colorado Has a Shocking Number of License Plate Designs

When it comes to getting license plates in Colorado, you don't have to settle for anything. Did you know Colorado currently has 133 different designs to choose from?

Designs range from Colorado Nurses to American Indian Scholars, from the Pikes Peak Hill Climb to Greyhound Lovers. Take a look at some of the group special plates you can choose from.

Colorado License Plates

Obviously, you have the option of getting the original green and white Colorado plates with the mountain background. That design is really pretty awesome. On our worst day, Colorado's regular plate is better than most states' license plates on their best day. It's catchy and represents Colorado perfectly.

If You're Looking For Something Different, Colorado Has It

My vehicle displays Colorado's Pioneer plates. Years ago they were a dark red. More recently, the color scheme has changed to a burnt yellowish color. When these were first introduced, my mother jumped on the bandwagon immediately. At that time, you had to prove (to someone) your family had resided in Colorado for more than a hundred years. Upon providing those documents, you received a certificate which you would then take to the DMV to get your Pioneer plates.

Nowadays, you have a wide variety, a total of 133 different plates to choose from. You could select awesome designs including:

Protect Our Rivers

Mesa Verde National Park

Denver Nuggets

Epilepsy Awareness

Firefighter

Colorado Professional Firefighter

Girl Scouts

Hospice and Palliative

USS Colorado

Don't Forget About Your Colorado Alma Mater

Did you attend a Colorado college or university? Show your pride with one of these Alumni plates:

Air Force Academy

Colorado School of Mines

Colorado State University-Pueblo

Fort Lewis College

Regis University

University of Denver

Western Colorado University

Colorado College

Colorado State University

Colorado Mesa University

Metropolitan State University of Denver

University of Colorado

University of Northern Colorado

Not Just For Colorado Automobiles

Don't worry, motorcyclists, you haven't been left out. Most designs are available for motorcycles as well.

How To Get These Colorado License Plates

Let's use the example of the Support The Horse plate. This plate was approved by Senate Bill 08-178. This plate can be acquired by any person authorized by the Colorado Horse Development Authority. Those meeting that qualification will be issued a certificate valid for a set of plates.

In addition, a donation in the amount of $40 is to be made to the Colorado Horse Development Authority. From there, a one-time fee of $50 must be paid for insurance and replacement of plates, in addition to other taxes and fees.

Why Not, Colorado?

Yes, there are a few extra dollars involved. Hopefully, though, license plates are something you won't need to purchase often.

The selection of 133 Colorado plates includes a number of impressive designs, so why not dress up your vehicle by adding an extra dash of "Colorado"?

The gallery below is barely a dent in the designs from which you can choose. Of course, there are criteria to be met for some designs. Still, you have a wide variety of creative designs to satisfy your special interests.

