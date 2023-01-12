Colorado Has a Shocking Number of License Plate Designs
When it comes to getting license plates in Colorado, you don't have to settle for anything. Did you know Colorado currently has 133 different designs to choose from?
Designs range from Colorado Nurses to American Indian Scholars, from the Pikes Peak Hill Climb to Greyhound Lovers. Take a look at some of the group special plates you can choose from.
Colorado License Plates
Obviously, you have the option of getting the original green and white Colorado plates with the mountain background. That design is really pretty awesome. On our worst day, Colorado's regular plate is better than most states' license plates on their best day. It's catchy and represents Colorado perfectly.
If You're Looking For Something Different, Colorado Has It
My vehicle displays Colorado's Pioneer plates. Years ago they were a dark red. More recently, the color scheme has changed to a burnt yellowish color. When these were first introduced, my mother jumped on the bandwagon immediately. At that time, you had to prove (to someone) your family had resided in Colorado for more than a hundred years. Upon providing those documents, you received a certificate which you would then take to the DMV to get your Pioneer plates.
Nowadays, you have a wide variety, a total of 133 different plates to choose from. You could select awesome designs including:
- Protect Our Rivers
- Mesa Verde National Park
- Denver Nuggets
- Epilepsy Awareness
- Firefighter
- Colorado Professional Firefighter
- Girl Scouts
- Hospice and Palliative
- USS Colorado
Don't Forget About Your Colorado Alma Mater
Did you attend a Colorado college or university? Show your pride with one of these Alumni plates:
- Air Force Academy
- Colorado School of Mines
- Colorado State University-Pueblo
- Fort Lewis College
- Regis University
- University of Denver
- Western Colorado University
- Colorado College
- Colorado State University
- Colorado Mesa University
- Metropolitan State University of Denver
- University of Colorado
- University of Northern Colorado
Not Just For Colorado Automobiles
Don't worry, motorcyclists, you haven't been left out. Most designs are available for motorcycles as well.
How To Get These Colorado License Plates
Let's use the example of the Support The Horse plate. This plate was approved by Senate Bill 08-178. This plate can be acquired by any person authorized by the Colorado Horse Development Authority. Those meeting that qualification will be issued a certificate valid for a set of plates.
In addition, a donation in the amount of $40 is to be made to the Colorado Horse Development Authority. From there, a one-time fee of $50 must be paid for insurance and replacement of plates, in addition to other taxes and fees.
Why Not, Colorado?
Yes, there are a few extra dollars involved. Hopefully, though, license plates are something you won't need to purchase often.
The selection of 133 Colorado plates includes a number of impressive designs, so why not dress up your vehicle by adding an extra dash of "Colorado"?