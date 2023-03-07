The Least Expensive Houses for Sale Right Now in Grand Junction, Colorado
Just because the Grand Valley looks like a million dollars doesn't mean you need to have that much money to live here. Like anywhere, being rich helps, but it's not the answer to all of life's issues.
Fruita, Grand Junction, and Palisade are full of cute comfortable homes that are perfect for just a small family, a couple, or just someone living by themselves. Scroll on to see eight of the least expensive homes for sale right now in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Don't All Homes in Grand Junction Cost $1 Million?
While million-dollar homes are all around us in the Grand Valley, not every home will cost you a million dollars. Some of the homes on our list go for less than $100,000. If you want monument views, of course, the price goes up. If you want a comfortable home you can enjoy with your family, there are lots of options out there.
Best Buys in Grand Junction, Colorado
If you like fixing up houses, this might be an irresistible list for you to look at. Grand Junction's older homes are so cool. Imagine bringing one back to life again. It would be a great place to live or a very profitable way to make a living. All of the listings today are for sale now and under
Show Me the Most Affordable Home in Grand Junction
Right now the listing at 435 32 Road in Clifton is the most affordable home in Grand Junction. It's listed at $68,000 and includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a really nice front porch area.
Scroll on to see this home and more and find a home in Grand Junction that leaves you with money left over.