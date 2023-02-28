Colorado Law Enforcement Searching for Simon the Stolen Cockatoo

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is offering a $5,000 reward to citizens with hopes it will help to solve a recent crime and bring back a helpless kidnapping victim who was taken from Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

At approximately 10:47 p.m. on February 17, two unknown suspects forced entry into Neptune's Tropical Fish.

While inside the local pet store, one of the thieves opened a bird cage that was by the front register and proceeded to steal a Goffin Cockatoo named Simon. At the time she was taken, the 30-year-old bird had an ID band on her leg with a unique identifier but is not microchipped. However, it's possible that the band has since been removed by the suspects.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office/Facebook Douglas County Sheriff's Office/Facebook loading...

Besides taking the shop's resident bird and mascot, the masked criminals made off with other valuable items during the burglary. Surveillance footage captured several grainy images of the two people involved.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Facebook/ Canva Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Facebook/ Canva loading...

The individuals responsible for committing this crime are also associated with a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata. Law enforcement was unable to clearly see the license plate attached to the back of the vehicle.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office/Facebook Douglas County Sheriff's Office/Facebook loading...

Neptune's Tropical Fish is urging anyone who purchased a Goffin Cockatoo in the last few days and thinks it could be Simon to contact the store or the police. If you don't want to drop Simon off at the store, she can also be taken to 1) Homestead Animal Hospital (Simon's vet) at 6900 S. Holly Circle in Centennial 2) Colorado Exotic Animal Hospital at 7120 E. Hampden Avenue, Suite 101 in Denver or 3) Parker Exotic Pets located at 17880 Cottonwood Drive in Parker.

Anyone with information relating to this crime or the two suspects responsible should reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.