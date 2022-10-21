Is It Legal to Drive With Earbuds In Colorado?

You just want to jam out to your favorite music while driving, but maybe the radio/stereo in your car isn't working. Should you pop in your earbuds for the trip?

Wearing headphones, earphones, earbuds, or a headset while driving can get you into a sticky situation depending on the state you are driving in. Today we will zoom in on what is ok, and what is not, here in Colorado.

It is Illegal to Drive with Earbuds in Colorado

There are 17 states in America that have either restricted the use of earbuds or banned them altogether. Those states are Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington. Covering both ears with a hands-free device is illegal in these states although some hands-free devices that only cover 1 ear are still allowed.

What Does the Law Say in Colorado?

Title 42, Article 4, Part 14 pertains to the Regulation of Vehicles and Traffic. It says No person shall operate a motor vehicle while wearing earphones/earbuds in Colorado. Any person who violates this section commits a class B traffic infraction. The max fine for a class B violation in Colorado is $100 dollars.

The law singles out headphones. It is illegal to wear "any headset, radio, tape player which provides the listener with radio programs, music, or other recorded information through a device attached to the head and which covers all of or a portion of the ears."

Why Earbuds and Handsfree Devices Cause Problems

Wearing earbuds or a device that covers both ears limits the driver's ability to hear the approach of an emergency vehicle. It limits your ability to hear someone giving you the horn, and it limits your ability to concentrate on traffic at that moment. If you are in an auto accident and notice the other driver was wearing headphones/earbuds you should contact a traffic attorney for the best representation.

