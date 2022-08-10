Colorado Hot Sauce Featured on Popular ‘Hot Ones’ YouTube Series

There's a good chance that you're familiar with the popular YouTube series called 'Hot Ones' which features celebrities answering questions while stomaching different levels of hot wings.

If you are, perhaps you've seen episodes featuring the likes of celebrities such as Kevin Bacon, Khloe Kardashian, and Post Malone and if that's the case, you've also seen a hot sauce from Colorado featured on the show as well.

The Colorado Hot Sauce Featured on 'Hot Ones'

The Colorado hot sauce that has been featured on 'Hot Ones' is called The Seventh Reaper and is made by Denver's Shaun Goodwin.

The Origins of Colorado's Seventh Reaper

The Seventh Reaper is, oddly, a product of the COVID-19 pandemic. Goodwin began making hot sauce for his friends as a hobby until he found himself struggling to stay employed because of the pandemic.

It was at this time that he decided to pursue the hobby full-time and, needless to say, that decision has proven to be quite fruitful.

Colorado's Famous Hot Sauce

In addition to The Seventh Reaper, whose packaging Kevin Bacon described as a "little guy on a horse looking like he’s about to smack you in the head," Goodwin also has a brand of hot sauce called The Colfax Killer.

When speaking of his hot sauce's new fame because of the show, Goodwin has called the experience surreal:

I have to watch. It's surreal. Post Malone, Kevin Bacon, Khloe Kardashian, eating a sauce that I made is really crazy.

Check out the episode featuring Kevin Bacon eating The Seventh Reaper on 'Hot Ones' below:

