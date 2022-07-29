Crossbow, Guns, Arrests + More at Colorado Homeless Camp Raid

Homelessness is an unfortunate problem globally, and Colorado is no exception. It is never a nice feeling to think that a person's living situation could be in such shape that they have to call a homeless camp home.

The sad truth is that many Coloradans have found themselves in this position and while not everyone knows a whole lot about these homeless camps, a recent raid has given a peek into the unfortunate fact that crime, weapons, and other illegal activities are sometimes present.

Colorado Police Raid Homeless Camp

Recently, police visited a homeless camp in Colorado Springs with what they say were good intentions but found themselves leaving with numerous confiscated weapons as well as multiple arrests.

The raid took place over a two-day span between July 26th and July 27th, 2022 at a homeless camp on the southwest side of Colorado Springs:

The camp is located near the overpass of Circle Drive and East Las Vegas Street just past the Greenway Trail.

Police discovered numerous homeless individuals with warrants out which led to them being arrested, as well as multiple weapons including two rifles, a 9mm Glock handgun, and a crossbow, all of which were confiscated.

While it may seem that this raid on the homeless population was unnecessary and possibly done with malice, the El Paso Sheriff's Department insist that they had the best of intentions and released the following statement:

Our purpose on this day, and always in this context, was three-fold: to interact with our neighbors who are experiencing difficult times, to educate them on and direct them to available resources, and to mitigate any criminal activity occurring in these communities.

The release also maintained that the department is committed to helping the homeless community and providing safety for all citizens.

