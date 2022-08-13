Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation-wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high.

Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.

Denver is known all over the world as the "Mile High City," sitting at 5,280 feet in elevation. But Fort Collins isn't far behind, sitting just a shade under at approximately 5,000 feet. Colorado Springs sits even higher at just above 6,000 feet.

While all of those are impressive, it's nothing compared to some of the highest towns in Colorado. But what town in Colorado sits the highest? That would be the town of Alma which sits WAAAAAY up there at 10,578 feet.

Recently, I was up at Central City and Blackhawk recently (which sit at around 8,000 feet), and it got me thinking about which towns in Colorado were perched the highest above sea level.

I'd love to just drive around to different areas of the state to check out the highest towns in elevation, but I'd probably have to take out a loan to pay for the gas to drive to all of these places. So, I just went searching online and utilized the old Google machine ... and here's what I found in terms of the towns in Colorado that sit at the highest elevation in Colorado.

Here Are Colorado's 25 Highest Towns In Elevation

Colorado's Amazing Mountain Passes Ranked By Elevation Maintain a good grip on the steering wheel because we traveling to the top of the Rockies via Colorado's extreme mountain passes. Scroll on to learn more about mountain passes above 10,000 feet throughout the state.