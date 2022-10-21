WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Colorado is loaded with ghost towns. Each location has a really cool story to tell and is tied to an important part of the history of the Centennial State.

Most ghost towns in Colorado can be found high up in the mountains not far from some incredible mines once filled with silver and gold. The townsite of Dearfield was no such place, but it was valued at over $1 million in 1921. So what happened?

Get our free mobile app

Where is Dearfield, Colorado?

The old Dearfield townsite can be found in Weld county, Colorado. It's about 30 miles or so east of Greeley on US 34. From Greeley, travel Highway 85 south to Garden City. Head east on 34 for 24 miles and keep your eyes open for the townsite.

Dearfield: An African American Agricultural Community

Oliver Toussaint Jackson, inspired by Booker T. Washington, found an opportunity with the American Homestead Act to apply for funding to homestead an agricultural community for African Americans. Settlers joined Dearfield from Denver, Minnesota, and Kansas, and by 1920 it was home to almost 300 people.

Good People Who Wanted a Better Life

Oliver Toussaint Jackson was an impressive individual. He ran several successful restaurants between Denver and Boulder before working for the Governor of Colorado as a messenger. It was Colorado's Governor Shafroth who helped Jackson find his way to funding with the Homestead Act. Scroll on to see photos of the Dearfield townsite which was occupied until the last resident left in 1973.

Photos: The Ghost Town of Dearfield, Once Worth Over $1 Million WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

The land located about 30 miles from Greely, Colorado was so dear to the owners they made it part of the name. In 1909, a 320-acre site was purchased to be developed into an all-African-American agricultural community. By 1921, the town was valued at over one million dollars. The Great Depression hit hard in Dearfield. By 1940, only a dozen residents remained.

MORE: Tour One of Colorado's Oldest Ghost Towns in St. Elmo Founded in 1880, it was said the residents of St. Elmo took the last train out of town and never came back.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.