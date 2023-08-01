How Do Colorado’s Gas Prices Compare to the Highest and Lowest in America?

"Money doesn't grow on trees, son," as your father might say. Getting gas in Colorado can be stressful: you need the gas, but you really don't like paying so much.

How does Colorado rank when it comes to the "highest" and "lowest" across the country?

Colorado-Gas-Prices

Budgets across Colorado have been making adjustments to accommodate the recent rise in gas prices. Getting groceries has gone up in cost, as well. Add in the costs of air conditioning with the heatwave, and money is tight all over.

WHY THE SUDDEN RISE IN GAS PRICES IN COLORADO?

According to GasBuddy.com, the brutal heat across the country has affected some of the country's largest refineries, which brings the supply down.

Gas prices suddenly soared over the last week due to heat-related refinery outages that impacted some of the largest refineries in the country, at a time when summer gasoline demand peaks and as gasoline inventories slid to their lowest July level since 2015..'

WHAT'S THE AVERAGE U.S. PRICE FOR GAS IN JULY/AUGUST 2023?

GasBuddy.com states that the median gas price in America for the end of July and beginning of August of 2023 was $3.59 per gallon, which was up twenty cents from the previous week.

Colorado-Gas-Prices

WHICH U.S. STATES HAVE THE LOWEST GAS PRICES?

July 31, 2023 Data from GasBuddy.com:

Mississippi: $3.24/gallon.

Louisiana: $3.33/gallon.

Alabama: $3.34/gallon.

WHICH U.S. STATES HAVE THE HIGHEST GAS PRICES?

July 31, 2023 Data from GasBuddy.com:

Hawaii: $4.70/gallon.

Washington: $4.90/gallon.

California: $4.95/gallon.

Colorado-Gas-Prices

WHERE DOES COLORADO STAND WHEN IT COMES TO GAS PRICES?

The data from AAA.com states that Colorado's average price is $3.94/gallon. That would put us 70 cents higher than the lowest in the U.S. and $1.99 lower than what folks are paying in California.

