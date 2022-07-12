Full Buck Moon to be Brightest Supermoon of the Year for Colorado

This is going to be a doozie. If you thought last month's Strawberry Full Moon was pretty spectacular, apparently July's Full Buck Moon will be even more impressive as it looks to be the biggest and brightest ever as the moon's orbit will be closer than ever to Earth.

I never remember having all of these names for moons back in the day or at least until the last 10 years or so. There was just a good old full moon that sometimes seemed a little bigger than others and that was the extent of it.

I feel like every month there's a different name for it but whatever, the moon is pretty cool and if the scientists can put a fun name on it, all the better.

Now, I'm no expert in the whole science and astrology world but after doing a little googling, here's what I've come up with for some fun facts about this "Full Buck Moon" we have in the sky this week.

The moon will be appearing so big and bright due to its proximity to Earth in its orbit, it will be closer to us than ever as it will be orbiting around 222,089 miles from Earth, and just for reference that is between 15,000-20,000 miles closer than usual.

Another fun tidbit about this month's full moon, according to the Farmer's Almanac, the moon will appear a little further South in the sky which will also enhance its large appearance.

One more thing about this Full Buck Moon, the name comes from this being the time of year when male deer start to regrow their antlers.

The moon will be at its fullest, biggest, and brightest on Wednesday morning July 13th at 5:06 a.m.

10 Great Colorado Locations for Stargazing Are you searching for an opportunity to get out and enjoy a look at the night sky? Check out these awesome Colorado locations.