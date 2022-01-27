Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned.

Once a Prosperous Business

Yarrow Farms, a company owned by Circle Fresh Farms, was once a giant facility that grew fresh, organic produce. It opened in 2011 but has since not only gone out of business but its facilities have been completely abandoned.

Middle of Denver

Circle Fresh Farms and the Yarrow Farms facilities were not located in some rural area of Colorado, but rather in a fairly populated and busy part of Denver.

A Sorry Shell of its Former Self

Since being abandoned, the facilities that once made up Yarrow Farms are now full of dead plants, office supplies, furniture, and much of the equipment used to grow the plants. However, it appears that vandals have made their way into the greenhouses and offices since the business closed as there is now trash and junk strewn about.

Take a virtual tour of Colorado's once-prosperous Yarrow Farms and see what it was like in its heyday compared to the sorry shell of its former self that it is now.

