Plan a ‘Goatflix and Chill’ Night at this Historic Colorado Farm

Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga already offers several unique experiences centered around these adorable farm animals, including guided walkabouts and public meet and greets, and yoga sessions. Recently the Colorado-based company announced its newest business venture that launched this past Sunday - "Goatflix and Chill."

These fun farm-themed outdoor movie nights take place at the Four Mile Historic Park in Denver. The films are screened on the lawn, while the goats mingle with guests as they watch. People of all ages will have fun during this unique outdoor activity. Movie-goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, snacks, and blankets.

Get our free mobile app

Not only will animal and movie lovers enjoy their time at Four Mile Historic Park, but the property itself dates back 160 years, and is an interesting place for history buffs to explore. The park is a portal to Denver’s western heritage and transports guests back in time to the 1800s.

The Goatflix and Chill movies are $16 per person. Upcoming May screenings include Jumanji, Bruce Almighty, and Back to the Future. The full schedule, tickets, and more information can be found at rockymountaingoatyoga.com. Right now, the schedule is listed through June, and staff will continue to update the lineup as more movie nights are added,

Colorado's Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned.

6 Great Western Colorado Farmer's Markets to Visit in 2022 Looking for farm-fresh produce in Western Colorado? Check out these local favorite farmstands and Farmer's Markets in Western Colorado. Some are open now, while others open up from June to October.