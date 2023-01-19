Hunting Elk in Colorado means planning ahead. It won't be long before the April Primary Draw application deadline is on the minds of big game hunters in the Centennial State. It will also be on the minds of non-residents in neighboring states.

Elk hunting season in Colorado is a special time of year. Most states have no idea what it is like to have a big game hunting season. If you're looking forward to the hunt this year, here comes the details regarding dates and license fees for 2023.

When Can You Hunt Elk In Colorado?

Depending on the weapon you choose to hunt with, Colorado has 7 different opportunities each fall to head out and hunt elk. This is an option for residents and non-residents alike with various application and license fees that apply each year. The cost is significantly higher for non-residents. The seven different elk hunts in Colorado include:

Archery Season : September 2nd to September 30th, 2023.

: High Country Rifle Season: September 9th to the 17th, 2023.

Muzzleloader Season: September 9th to the 17th, 2023.

First Season Regular Rifle Elk: October 14th to 18th, 2023.

Second Season Rifle : October 28th to November 5th, 2023.

: Third Season Rifle : November 11th to the 17th, 2023.

: Fourth Season Rifle: November 22nd to the 26th, 2023.

How Much Do Elk Tags Cost in Colorado?

You can purchase tags Over the Counter in Colorado at the following rates for 2023:

Resident Fee: Cow, Bull, or either sex $57.90

Resident Youth: $16.32

Nonresident Cow/Fishing Combo $526.17

Nonresident Bull or either sex/fishing combo $700.98

Nonresident youth/fishing combo $107.43

What is a Great Location to Hunt Elk in Colorado?

Elk in the far northwest corners of the state have hunters turning in an 18% success rate in places like the Routt National Forest. Elk like to stay put in the area making this a great spot o plan an adventure. Using the Big Game Map for Colorado found here, great spots to consider include GMUs 1, 2, 10, and 201.

Scroll on for 10 things to know about hunting elk in Colorado in 2023.

