Driving in Colorado can take some getting used to, but we're here to make sure you know the difference between fact and fiction.

It can be super embarrassing to wholeheartedly believe in something you heard or were once told only to find out later that it's not actually true.

Getting Your Facts Straight

In a world where mass amounts of information are available at our fingertips, we have to remember that there is also a mass amount of misinformation. They say that word travels fast, but if you've ever played the game of "telephone" you know that the message can quickly become distorted.

That's probably one of the many reasons why drivers commonly debate the legality of driving barefoot in Colorado.

Driving Barefoot in Colorado

If you've been driving on Colorado roads and highways for a while or even if you are a new driver you've probably heard this next statement:

"It's illegal to drive barefoot."

You may have heard it from your driver's ed teacher or maybe even your parents, but here's the thing, it's not true.

After being led to believe in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the tooth fairy, and others your parents may not have the best track record, but we can only assume they had the best of intentions.

Legal Does Not Mean Recommended

While there is no law against driving barefoot in Colorado, or in fact any state in America, that doesn't mean that it's recommended.

Driving barefoot gives you less control when pushing the pedals, but it could also give you more control compared to driving with heels, bulky shoes, or boots.

You should also be aware that in case of an accident, driving barefoot leaves your feet at risk of injury. You can weigh the pros and cons for yourself, but at least now you know the facts.

