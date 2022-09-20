26 of the Best Date Night Restaurants in Colorado

Planning a romantic date is a task that if you do right, you're in really good shape. It's always a good idea to add a card to the mix, or some flowers, maybe even some candy, but one of the most important details involved the location.

Choosing a good, romantic restaurant can be the key to a nice date night. Luckily, there are plenty of options right here in Colorado. Let's start with the best date night restaurants that aren't in the Denver area.

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Colorado that Aren't in Denver

As mentioned above, choosing the right romantic restaurant can be the key to a successful date night. Luckily, there are plenty of resources online like OnlyinYourState.com and Gayot.com to help with your search.

Here are some of the best non-Denver restaurants in Colorado for a date night:

The Winery - 642 Main St, Grand Junction, CO 81501 The Mona Lisa: Fondue Restaurant - 733 Manitou Ave, Manitou Springs, CO 80829 Ragnar’s - 2301 Mt Werner Cir, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487 Flagstaff House – 1138 Flagstaff Rd, Boulder, CO 80302 216 Ferraro’s - 216 F St, Salida, CO 81201 Pine Creek Cookhouse - 11399 Castle Creek Rd, Aspen, CO 81611 The Fort - 19192 CO-8, Morrison, CO 80465 Rustico Ristorante - 114 E Colorado Ave, Telluride, CO 81435 Allred’s Restaurant - San Sophia Station, Telluride, CO 81435 Beano’s Cabin - Beaver Creek Resort, Avon, CO 81620 Frasca Food and Wine - 1738 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302 Keystone Ranch - 1437 Co Rd 150, Keystone, CO 80435 Splendido at the Chateau - 17 Chateau Ln, Beaver Creek, CO 81620 Sweet Basil - 193 Gore Creek Dr, Vail, CO 81657 221 South Oak - 221 S Oak St, Telluride, CO 81320

Now, if you're in Colorado's largest city of Denver, choosing the right restaurant can be overwhelming because of the vast options, but we can help with that too.

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Denver Colorado

Like the above restaurants, there are plenty of online resources to help you find the perfect date night restaurant in Denver. Here are some of the best in the Mile High City:

Brasserie Brixton - 3701 N Williams St, Denver, CO 80205 EDGE Restaurant and Bar - 1111 14th St, Denver, CO 80202 The Fifth String - 3316 Tejon St #102, Denver, CO 80211 Jovanina’s Broken Italian - 1520 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202 Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club - 1330 27th St, Denver, CO 80205 The Plimoth - 2335 E 28th Ave, Denver, CO 80205 Restaurant Olivia - 290 S Downing St, Denver, CO 80209 Retrograde - 530 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80203 Somebody People - 1165 S Broadway #104, Denver, CO 80210 The Truffle Table - 2556 15th St, Denver, CO 80211 Uchi Denver - 2500 Lawrence St, Denver, CO 80205

Now that you know about some of the best date night restaurants in Colorado, let's take a look at them and where they're located so that you know what you're looking for:

