26 of the Best Date Night Restaurants in Colorado
Planning a romantic date is a task that if you do right, you're in really good shape. It's always a good idea to add a card to the mix, or some flowers, maybe even some candy, but one of the most important details involved the location.
Choosing a good, romantic restaurant can be the key to a nice date night. Luckily, there are plenty of options right here in Colorado. Let's start with the best date night restaurants that aren't in the Denver area.
The Best Date Night Restaurants in Colorado that Aren't in Denver
As mentioned above, choosing the right romantic restaurant can be the key to a successful date night. Luckily, there are plenty of resources online like OnlyinYourState.com and Gayot.com to help with your search.
Here are some of the best non-Denver restaurants in Colorado for a date night:
- The Winery - 642 Main St, Grand Junction, CO 81501
- The Mona Lisa: Fondue Restaurant - 733 Manitou Ave, Manitou Springs, CO 80829
- Ragnar’s - 2301 Mt Werner Cir, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
- Flagstaff House – 1138 Flagstaff Rd, Boulder, CO 80302
- 216 Ferraro’s - 216 F St, Salida, CO 81201
- Pine Creek Cookhouse - 11399 Castle Creek Rd, Aspen, CO 81611
- The Fort - 19192 CO-8, Morrison, CO 80465
- Rustico Ristorante - 114 E Colorado Ave, Telluride, CO 81435
- Allred’s Restaurant - San Sophia Station, Telluride, CO 81435
- Beano’s Cabin - Beaver Creek Resort, Avon, CO 81620
- Frasca Food and Wine - 1738 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302
- Keystone Ranch - 1437 Co Rd 150, Keystone, CO 80435
- Splendido at the Chateau - 17 Chateau Ln, Beaver Creek, CO 81620
- Sweet Basil - 193 Gore Creek Dr, Vail, CO 81657
- 221 South Oak - 221 S Oak St, Telluride, CO 81320
Now, if you're in Colorado's largest city of Denver, choosing the right restaurant can be overwhelming because of the vast options, but we can help with that too.
The Best Date Night Restaurants in Denver Colorado
Like the above restaurants, there are plenty of online resources to help you find the perfect date night restaurant in Denver. Here are some of the best in the Mile High City:
- Brasserie Brixton - 3701 N Williams St, Denver, CO 80205
- EDGE Restaurant and Bar - 1111 14th St, Denver, CO 80202
- The Fifth String - 3316 Tejon St #102, Denver, CO 80211
- Jovanina’s Broken Italian - 1520 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202
- Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club - 1330 27th St, Denver, CO 80205
- The Plimoth - 2335 E 28th Ave, Denver, CO 80205
- Restaurant Olivia - 290 S Downing St, Denver, CO 80209
- Retrograde - 530 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80203
- Somebody People - 1165 S Broadway #104, Denver, CO 80210
- The Truffle Table - 2556 15th St, Denver, CO 80211
- Uchi Denver - 2500 Lawrence St, Denver, CO 80205
Now that you know about some of the best date night restaurants in Colorado, let's take a look at them and where they're located so that you know what you're looking for:
