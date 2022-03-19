If you love getting out into the amazing Colorado scenery, I'm recommending you to bookmark the Bungalow Hideout near the Canyon of the Ancients right now.

Take the drive to Cortez, Colorado, and stay in this incredibly unique Airbnb rental that gives you access to private areas in and around the Canyon of the Ancients. This means during your stay that you will have access to trails and portions of the Canyon that others almost never get to see. Sign me up!

The Canyon of the Ancients Airbnb Features a Refurbished 1958 Airstream Land Yacht

Miranda Lambert would be so proud. This fully refurbished Airstream sleeps two guests and has all the appliances and amenities you would find in a hotel in town. They even built a small cabin next to the trailer so you can have a normal heated bathroom and shower. Wait till you see inside. It's so cool.

Airbnb in Colorado's Canyon of the Ancients Airbnb.com loading...

What Activities are in the Canyon of the Ancients near Cortez, Colorado

You'll find miles of great hikes into the Canyon of the Ancients from your bungalow hideout Airbnb. Keep your eyes open for the hideouts built by the ancients that you can actually access while you are a guest here.

Hiking, mountain biking, and exploring the private Canyons are the draws here. You can also visit Mesa Verde National Park in addition to the Canyon of the Ancients National Monument.

The Bungalow Hideaway Airbnb is Not Allowed To Let You Bring Your Dog

Because of this private area leading to the Canyon of the Ancients, Superhost Mark was allowed to offer his Airbnbs on the condition that he does not allow animals to accompany their guests. The community is in a protected Wildlife Preserve. One of the conditions of owning this Airbnb is that they will not allow outside animals like dogs into the Wildlife Preserve. Scroll on to see this amazing setting in the Canyon of the Ancients.

