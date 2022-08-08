Celebrities You Might Run Into in Colorado

It's pretty common knowledge that celebrities like Tim Allen, Dog the Bounty Hunter, and the South Park guys are from Colorado, but how many of them still live here? Better yet, is there any chance that you'll run into celebrities like this in Colorado?

The short answer is, yes. In fact, not only do a good number of celebrities from Colorado still live in the state, there are quite a few big-named celebrities that are not from Colorado but currently spend a lot of time here.

Whether they live in the state or just spend a lot of time here, these are 25 celebrities that you may run into in Colorado.

Celebrities From Colorado that Live Here

Many celebrities that are from Colorado have stayed here or moved back after achieving success. Some of these celebrities include Tim Allen, skier Lindsey Vonn, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, "Big Head" Todd Park Mohr, and Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody.

However, many of the celebrities that you may run into in Colorado are not from the state but have since moved here.

Celebrities that are Colorado Transplants

Many celebrities decided to move to Colorado after becoming celebrities. Some of these famous people you may run into in Colorado include Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise, Beatles legend Ringo Starr, Metallica frontman James Hetfield, and Hollywood power couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, to name a few.

In addition to all these celebrities, there are also quite a few that you may run into that don't actually live in Colorado, but spend a lot of time here.

Other Celebrities with Colorado Ties

There are also numerous celebrities that you may run into in Colorado that simply have ties to the state and visit frequently. For example, the members of Rise Against record music in Fort Collins frequently and Neil Fallon of Clutch is said to visit his wife's family in Pueblo from time to time.

